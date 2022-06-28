Genshin Impact Dori leaks: Skill, burst and other abilities explained

Dori is an upcoming 4-star Sumeru character that will debut in Genshin Impact's upcoming patch 3.0 update. New leaks have revealed a lot about this Electro traveling merchant. Sporting a small female child character model, Dori's height is similar to Sayu, who also happens to be another Claymore character.

Elemental Skill (E)

Elemental Burst (Q)

Passive Talent

Also known as Dori Sangemah Bay, the leaks have shown her to have healing as part of her kit, which makes her the second Electro healer on the roster. Here is everything players need to know about Dori's abilities.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal Dori's abilities and passive talents

Dori will be a new 4-star Electro Claymore character that will debut in the upcoming Sumeru update. Credible leaker Genshinmain has revealed descriptions of Dori's abilities and her passive talents. Going through these descriptions will help players understand Dori's kit, her role in the party, and how useful she could be after her release.

Sources have also mentioned that Genshin Impact will soon have the 2.8 Special Program, and drip marketing of upcoming characters will follow soon after. These leaks will create hype in the community about the new, upcoming characters. As of now, not much is known about Dori other than the fact that she is a traveling merchant who goes by the name of Dori Sangemah Bay and already knows plenty about the Traveler.

Elemental skill (E)



Summons a turret that shoots deal Electro damage. When these shots hit an enemy, the turret generates two after-sales service bullets that track down nearby enemies and deal with additional Electro damage. Elemental skill (E)Summons a turret that shoots deal Electro damage. When these shots hit an enemy, the turret generates two after-sales service bullets that track down nearby enemies and deal with additional Electro damage.

Many Genshin Impact characters like Xiangling or Lisa can summon elements or objects that deal damage to enemies. However, Dori's Elemental Skill is as unique as it can get. She will be the first character in Genshin Impact to summon a turret in-game.

The summoned turret will reportedly shoot at enemies and deal Electro DMG to them, where hit enemies will generate two "after-sales service" bullets. These "after-sales service" bullets can track down nearby enemies and deal additional Electro DMG to them.

Elemental burst (Q)



Summons a Spirit of the Lamp that connects to the active character, regenerating HP and elemental energy.



The connection between the spirit and the active character deals Electro damage to the enemy when touched. Elemental burst (Q)Summons a Spirit of the Lamp that connects to the active character, regenerating HP and elemental energy.The connection between the spirit and the active character deals Electro damage to the enemy when touched.

Dori's kit also includes some off-field healing with her Elemental Burst. Unlike Kuki Shinobu, who is also an Electro healer, Dori can heal active characters without having to sacrifice any health.

When Dori casts her Elemental Burst, she will summon the Spirit of the Lamp. The Spirit of the Lamp will connect itself to the active characters on the field and will regenerate their health and elemental energy. This will allow the active characters to get their Elemental Burst online quickly.

When the Spirit of the Lamp and the active characters are connected, the connection is reportedly capable of being seen and touched by enemies. When touched by an enemy, the connection between the Spirit and the active character will deal Electro DMG.

Passive talent



25% chance of refunding Character and Weapon Ascension Materials when crafted. Passive talent25% chance of refunding Character and Weapon Ascension Materials when crafted.

A lot of resins go into farming materials for characters and weapons' ascension in Genshin Impact. When Dori is used to craft any character and weapon ascension material, there is a 25% chance she can refund the ascenion material used for crafting.

