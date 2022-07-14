Genshin Impact 3.0 Artifacts: New Elemental mastery and Dendro set effects leaked

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 is set to release brand new artifact sets for all the latest characters scheduled to come to the game. As such, the set bonuses and effects of these artifact sets have been leaked by the community over the past few days.

The first artifact set will be applicable to Dendro characters like Tighnari and Collei. The other set looks to be more suited toward Elemental Mastery scaling characters. In fact, the second set may also be viable for some of the existing characters.

- Memories of the Deep Forest

However, it is important to remember that these are still leaks, which means that the final release might be a bit different from the ones mentioned here. Nevertheless, the leakers who have provided these bits of information are quite trusted within the community, which is why the fanbase is quite hyped about the same.

Detailed set bonuses for Genshin Impact's upcoming Dendro and Elemental Mastery artifact sets

The two new artifact sets that are set for release along with Genshin Impact patch 3.0 are:

Amongst these, the first one has been developed for Dendro characters, while the second one has been developed for Elemental Mastery scaling characters. All details regarding the set bonuses for the artifact sets are provided below:

Memories of the Deep Forest

This is the standard Dendro artifact set that characters like Tighnari will find useful. Apart from that, other Dendro characters might be able to use the two-piece bonus on account of the buff it provides to the element.

The set bonus for this artifact set is as follows:

2 piece bonus: 15% Dendro Damage Bonus

15% Dendro Damage Bonus 4 piece bonus: When an enemy receives Elemental DMG, Dendro RES is reduced by 25% for 8 seconds. Can trigger when the damage-dealing character is off-field

Thus, from the initial look, it is safe to say that this artifact set is very similar to Viridescent Venerer. It provides a Dendro damage bonus and also reduces the resistance to the element by quite a significant margin.

It seems that as long as a character using the 4 piece set is present in the party, the resistance reduction can be made by any form of elemental damage. Hence, the set seems to be viable for both supports as well as DPS Dendro characters in Genshin Impact.

Ornamental Gold Dream

This artifact set seems to be suitable not just for the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact but for the current ones as well. Elemental Mastery is quite strong in its current state, and any artifact set that enhances the same will always be viable.

The set bonus for this set is as follows:

2 piece bonus : EM increased by 80

: EM increased by 80 4 piece bonus: Effect is triggered after an elemental reaction. 1/2/3 characters of the same element in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x% (currently unknown) ATK while 1/2/3 characters of different elements in the same team will cause the carrier to gain x/x/x (currently unknown) EM for 8 seconds. It can trigger when the carrier is off-field. Can only trigger once every 8 seconds

Therefore, it is safe to say that this set is extremely flexible and will work for a variety of characters. Players can mix and match their teams depending on their requirements on account of the 4 piece bonus.

From looking at the stats, this set looks to be similar to Emblem of Severed Fate in terms of utility and flexibility.

After analyzing the two artifact sets, Ornamental Gold Dream seems superior, primarily because of its utility. The first set might be good, depending on how powerful Dendro units are in the game.

This is because 4 piece Viridescent Venerer was not that good until Elemental Mastery got a buff and characters like Kazuha and Sucrose got released.

Considering that the 4 piece bonus for Memories of the Deep Forest is pretty similar, its utility will be greatly impacted by the kits of the latest characters in Genshin Impact.

