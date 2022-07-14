Sumeru to have Sacred Sakura-like tree with 30 free wishes in Genshin Impact 3.0: Leaks

Genshin Impact's public beta for version 3.0 has allowed dataminers to get access to upcoming content. New leaks suggest that Sumeru will introduce a similar offering system that exists in Inazuma.

It will be very similar to the Sacred Sakura tree, where players can offer a certain amount of sigil to get handsome rewards. Similar to Sacred Sakura, the Sumeru offering system will also have 50 levels, and successfully unlocking all 50 levels will grant players 30 free wishes. Additionally, players will also receive Billets, Mora, Shrine Keys, and much more while unlocking each level.

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming Sumeru offering system in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Free 30 wishes from Sumeru's offering system similar to Sacred Sakura

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Sumeru has a tree similar to the Sacred Sakura which can be leveled by offering dendro sigils.



The tree is tentatively named "Sharan Tree" (unofficial translation). Sumeru has a tree similar to the Sacred Sakura which can be leveled by offering dendro sigils.The tree is tentatively named "Sharan Tree" (unofficial translation).

Genshin Impact dataminers have shared new leaks about upcoming content in Sumeru from the version 3.0 beta. The new leaks mention a new offering system that will be introduced in Sumeru. Apparently, it was tentatively called "Sharan Tree" in unofficial translation but has now been renamed "Tree of Dreams, Vanarana" in the files.

The offering system is said to be similar to Sacred Sakura in Inazuma. Players can take a look at the tweet above to get a glimpse of what the new offering system looks like. Similar to Inazuma's offering system (Sacred Sakura's Favor), players will have to offer Dendro sigils to unlock each level.

The new leak does not mention how many Dendro sigils are required to unlock each level, but if it is anything like Inazuma, players can expect 25 Dendro sigils for each level.

Each level will reward players with exciting rewards from Free Wishes, Billets, Crown of Insights, Mora, and more. Based on the new leaks about Sumeru's offering system, unlocking all 50 levels will reward Genshin Impact players with a total of 30 wishes.

Although fans have shown annoyance about collecting Dendro Sigils to unlock levels, most of the Genshin Impact community has responded positively to the news.

For players who are more curious about other rewards, including the 30 free wishes, you can refer to this list. This list will include all the rewards players can obtain after unlocking all 50 levels:

Fragile Resin × 5

Acquaint Fate × 20

Intertwined Fate × 10

1 of each Midlander weapon billets

Crown of Insight × 5

Sumeru Shrine of Depth keys × 4

Mystic Enhancement Ore × 500

Mora × 2.5 Million

Assuming that players will need 25 Dendro Sigils to unlock each level, unlocking all 50 levels will require 1,250 Dendro Sigils. The best way to stack Dendro Sigil in Sumeru will be to open treasure chests and level up Sumeru's Statue of the Seven. Sumeru may also have other means to collect Dendro sigils, but there is no information available about this in the Genshin Impact leaks.

Overall, players will have to put on their exploration hats and put in some work as they roam around Sumeru collecting all sigils and many other resources in Sumeru.

Note: This information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

