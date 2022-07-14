Genshin Impact leaks reveal Tighnari’s Elemental Skill, Burst, gameplay, and signature weapon

New Tighnari leaks show off what he's capable of doing in Genshin Impact 3.0. Players previously had some gameplay leaks, but these new text leaks do a lot to clarify his true potential. After all, those gameplay videos didn't involve him in combat, so players couldn't get a clear idea of his strength.

These new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks should hopefully give players a better understanding of his viability and whether they should save Primogems for him or not. Everything shown below is subject to change, especially when it comes to specific stats.

Exploring Tighnari's leaked abilities in Genshin Impact 3.0

The gameplay leaks featuring Tighnari's abilities will be shown in the next section of the article. However, it's worth looking at the text leaks first for clarification.

Tighnari's Charged Attack has two levels to it. The second level (Wreath Arrow) can fire four Clusterbloom Arrows that will try to track nearby enemies if the player successfully hits a foe with the Charged Attack.

His Elemental Skill deals AOE Dendro DMG and will decrease how long it takes to fully charge his Charged Attack by 1.5 seconds. The effect will either end when he shoots three Wreath Arrows or when the Elemental Skill ends.

The final new ability to discuss is Tighnari's Elemental Burst, which fires six arrows that track foes and can create additional shots that will also track enemies. It has a cooldown of 12 seconds and an Energy Cost of 40.

Gameplay

The gameplay leak starts with Tighnari shooting a Charged Attack at its second level, showing off the Wreath Arrow functionality. It then shows off his Elemental Skill, which creates the "Vijnana-Khanda Field" that supposedly sends opponents into confusion.

Later on, Tighnari does a second Elemental Skill before finally doing his Elemental Burst near the end. The six arrows he shoots are called Tanglevine Shafts.

This is the more recent gameplay leak, which is largely the same as the older Genshin Impact 3.0 leak. However, it's clearer and also shows off his idle animations.

New weapon in Genshin Impact 3.0

The relevant bow in this discussion is the one on the top right of the picture in the tweet. It's a 5-star Bow known as Hunter's Path. 5-star weapons are available on weapon banners, and none of the other weapons shown here are of the 5-star rarity. Hence, it would be logical to assume that Hunter's Path will be associated with Tighnari in Genshin Impact 3.0.

Its secondary stat is CRIT Rate, which apparently goes up to 44.10%. Its Attack value goes up to 542 at its maximum level. The effect is:

"Gains 12/15/18/21/24% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain the Tireless Hunt effect when hitting an opponent with a Charged Attack. This effect increases Charged Attack DMG by 160/200/240/280/320% of Elemental Mastery. This effect will be removed after 12 Charged Attacks or 10s. Only 1 instance of Tireless Hunt can be gained every 12s."

According to leaks, Tighnari is expected to arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0, so the bow will likely appear in the same update as him.

