Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Full Sumeru map, English place names, and waypoints revealed

There is no shortage of Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks as of late, with the newest one from July 13 being related to the Sumeru locations in English. Keep in mind that all of these names are subject to change once this Version Update actually comes out. Nonetheless, many Travelers are likely curious to learn more about the new region.

This article will recap the leaks related to:

English names

Sumeru map as a whole

New artifacts and their likely domain location

The above cover photo is the main leak associated with this topic, so Travelers should already be familiar with what Sumeru's map looks like in the game. With that out of the way, it's time to dive deeper into the actual leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal what Sumeru's map will look like in the game

Sumeru map with the names of the locations in english! creds to / genshin leaksSumeru map with the names of the locations in english! creds to @genshinmains / genshin leaksSumeru map with the names of the locations in english! creds to @genshinmains https://t.co/lf2iXheiog

There is a good amount of discussion to unpack based on the new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks. The English translations provide an early look into Sumeru. Many Teleport Waypoints, Domains, Statues of the Sevens, and names are all visible in this leak.

Here are all of the new English location names:

Mawtiyima Forest

Vanarana in the Old Days

Vanarana

Molding Cavern

The Palace of Alcazarzaray

Sumeru City

Gandha Hill

Devadaha Pool

Valley of Desertion

Gandharva Vill

Vimara Village

Caravan Ribat

Ruins of Dahri

Apam Woods

There are two more locations, but the overworld icons obscure a good chunk of their name in this leak. Nonetheless, this is already a substantial Genshin Impact 3.0 leak regarding all of the new locations.

One noticeable thing that many Travelers should notice is the abundance of teleportation options in Sumeru. This game doesn't normally have so many Teleport Waypoints scattered around short distances, which has confused a few players in the leaking community. Some people speculate that there could be underground locations, while others wonder if the waypoints were brought into existence for testing purposes.

For example, there are four Teleport Waypoints in or near Sumeru City. Aside from some speculation about Teleport Waypoints, there are also new Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks on the upcoming domains found in Sumeru. The upcoming tweet is an excellent example of one of those Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks.

The new leaked artifacts are presumably found in the eastern Domain in Avidya Forest. For those that don't know, there are two new leaked artifact sets. One boosts Dendro DMG, and the other is based on Elemental Reactions causing buffs to ATK and rainbow teams getting more EM (Elemental Mastery).

Some initial leaks predicted the first set but got the second set completely wrong. There is no artifact set that boosts CRIT DMG. This map leak also shows more names associated with Sumeru that players would typically see if they zoomed out.

Do note that everything shown in these leaks is subject to change. At the very least, they offer an excellent preview of what Travelers can expect to see in Genshin Impact 3.0 when Sumeru finally launches. More leaks are expected to arrive in the coming days, some of which may be related to these general locations.

