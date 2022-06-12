Genshin Impact 3.0 to introduce two new artifacts with Dendro buff and CRIT DMG stats, suggests leak

A new Genshin Impact 3.0 leak suggests that there will be two new artifact sets. One will buff Dendro DMG, while the other will buff CRIT DMG. It is worth noting that the two sets do more than just that. The first one debuffs the enemy so the player can inflict more Dendro DMG.

Similarly, the second artifact set will also decrease DEF and Shield Strength. It doesn't specify if it's for the user's DEF, Shield Strength, or the enemy's. There are also no specific numbers provided for this Genshin Impact 3.0 leak. Players curious to check it out can take a look at the tweet shown below.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Two new artifact sets (One for Dendro DMG, the other for CRIT DMG)

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2 Artifact sets in 3.0



One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro Dmg

The other set increases Crit Dmg and decreases DEF and Shield Strength [Questionable]2 Artifact sets in 3.0One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro DmgThe other set increases Crit Dmg and decreases DEF and Shield Strength

It's a [Questionable] leak, so Travelers shouldn't automatically assume that it's correct. Some [Questionable] leaks end up being true, while others sadly end up false. Still, it would make sense for there to be some new artifact sets, considering that the last new batch was in Version 2.6.

There is no information on which Domain players can acquire these two new artifact sets. Likewise, their names remain unknown as of right now. One thing that might interest players is that the first set increases the user's Dendro DMG, an element not currently available for those in the current version of the game.

However, Genshin Impact 3.0 will introduce Sumeru, and subsequent updates will continue to release more Dendro characters.

Focus on Dendro in Genshin Impact 3.0

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Most of the starting Sumeru chars focus around the new dendro reactions, those being



Hydro + Dendro

Electro + Dendro



This may seem kinda obvs with dendro coming out but it means that the other elements will generally be taking a backseat for a while. [Questionable]Most of the starting Sumeru chars focus around the new dendro reactions, those beingHydro + DendroElectro + DendroThis may seem kinda obvs with dendro coming out but it means that the other elements will generally be taking a backseat for a while.

Dendro is only used by a few enemies in the current version of the game. That will change in Genshin Impact 3.0 and beyond when Travelers will start to get brand new characters who use this element. Unsurprisingly, some leaks state that miHoYo will focus hard on this new element and its new Elemental Reactions.

It's worth mentioning that the above leak is only classified as [Questionable], so it's not something that is outright confirmed to be happening. However, it wouldn't be surprising if it were true, simply based on the fact that the two new Elemental Reactions have already been datamined.

The new Elemental Reactions are:

Intensified (Dendro + Electro)

Overgrown (Dendro + Hydro)

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.



BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]



The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). https://t.co/lhiXNtCj0d

These two old leaks do a good job of describing what Travelers should know about Intensified and Overgrown. Both reactions are relevant to the Dendro DMG artifact, so it's worth looking into them a little more. The first Elemental Reaction to discuss is Intensified, which basically does the following:

Drops an Electro particle

If Dendro triggers Intensified -> Electro gains bonus DMG for seven seconds

If Electro triggers Intensified -> Dendro gains bonus DMG for seven seconds

The second Elemental Reaction (Overgrown) just drops seeds that Travelers can water via Hydro application to deal AOE Dendro DMG. Astute Travelers should know that there is another Elemental Reaction that is already in the game known as Burning.

Burning is just Pyro + Dendro, which basically does Pyro DMG over time based on the level and Elemental Mastery of the character causing Burning.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for a CRIT DMG artifact set? Yes No 0 votes so far