Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Configurable party slots increased to 10 in Sumeru patch

Genshin Impact's massive roster of characters can make picking the best choices for a team tricky. Players currently only have four teams that they can swap between while exploring the overworld, and swapping in and out of them can make certain tasks a lot harder. According to leaks, fans may no longer have to worry about this problem following the 3.0 update.

This new update looks to increase the number of configurable teams to 10, giving gamers a much wider assortment of characters to select and swap between while exploring the world.

Leaks suggest that players will be able to create up to 10 configurable teams in Genshin Impact 3.0

#GenshinImpact #原神 Having up to 10 teams is now possible in v3.0 Having up to 10 teams is now possible in v3.0#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/g9P50qqzUN

Since Genshin Impact's launch, players have been able to create and customize four different teams to choose from while exploring the overworld. Swapping between these teams was important for quickly completing quests and puzzles that required different elemental combinations, and it could save a lot of time during a journey. However, only having so many team combinations meant that players couldn't test out all of their characters quickly, leaving some of them to remain unused.

There is now a new button on the bottom left in Party Setup menu, which lets you quickly view, rename and deploy your created party setups.



The max party setup slots have also been increased to 10, giving you 6 more slots to customize your setups. 【3.0 BETA】-QoL Changes-There is now a new button on the bottom left in Party Setup menu, which lets you quickly view, rename and deploy your created party setups.The max party setup slots have also been increased to 10, giving you 6 more slots to customize your setups. https://t.co/BSdmMbJGVP

This new quality-of-life change has been discovered in the Genshin Impact 3.0 beta, allowing players to quickly create, rename, and deploy their teams into the overworld with just a few clicks. This system has also increased the number of possible team configurations to 10, giving fans six whole new team slots to work with. This will definitely be helpful as the number of characters in the game expands, and with Sumeru on the way with a whole cast of characters, players will need the extra room.

Sumeru will be adding a ton of new additions to the game, including fan favorite characters like Collei and Al-Haitham, so the extra team slots will definitely come in handy. It has also been suggested that Sumeru will have a ton of element-based puzzles, meaning gamers will need to swap between teams with a variety of elements if they want to get around easily.

These extra team slots will allow players to quickly deploy teams based around certain combos for tough enemies as well. Many bosses in the game have certain weaknesses that can be exploited with the right element, like the Oceanid and Geo Hypostasis. Having a team composition that is set up to take the boss down easily will make farming for characters that need their materials a breeze, and fans will definitely enjoy the ability to have these parties available at the touch of a button.

With so much new content on the way, it's no surprise that Genshin Impact is giving players more teams to play with, and as the roster continues to fill out, it's likely that this number will only increase in the future. Players will definitely want to plan out their six new teams and even get some names ready as the new feature prepares to arrive later this year in the 3.0 update.

Genshin Impact's 3.0 update will add a ton of very useful features, including six new team slots.

