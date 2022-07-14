Dendro Traveler’s Elemental Skill and Burst abilities leaked ahead of Genshin Impact 3.0 update

A new Genshin Impact 3.0 leak has revealed the Dendro Traveler's full kit in amazing detail. Players have seen these abilities in action via gameplay leaks, but there are now specific text leaks to accompany them.

All of these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are subject to change in the final version, so players should keep that in mind.

Dendro is the newest element that the Traveler can use in Genshin Impact 3.0. It's Sumeru's primary element, so that aspect shouldn't surprise players. Players often say that the Traveler's kit is a weaker version of an Archon's kit.

Some curious players might want to see how their Dendro version fares compared to Kusanali's in the future.

Latest Genshin Impact 3.0 leak is a great first look at the Traveler's new kit

The leaker has clarified that the Traveler does not have a Dendro DMG bonus as a stat, and it should just be ATK% in that section. Aside from that, everything else shown in this leak is supposedly accurate.

There haven't been any playable Dendro characters prior to Genshin Impact 3.0, so there isn't a direct point of comparison at the moment. Nonetheless, this leak is a great first look at the Traveler's new kit.

Additionally, the promotion costs are identical to Tighnari's because the template was copied and pasted from his. Players should know that the Traveler always uses the same Ascension Materials, regardless of which element they use.

Elemental Skill

Players saw the Dendro Traveler's Elemental Skill and Burst in the Sumeru Preview. However, the official video didn't go into any detail about what these two abilities did; it simply showed them off (as readers can see in the above screenshots).

The recent leak states that the Dendro Traveler's Elemental Skill is called Razorgrass Blade. It looks somewhat similar to Kaeya's Elemental Skill, except more fitting for its element.

The Dendro Traveler's Elemental Skill deals Dendro DMG on an eight-second cooldown. Based on current Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, this damage ranges from 230.4% at Level 1 to 489.6% at Level 13.

There is apparently no gimmick attached to it other than pure damage, although players should know that Dendro has plenty of unique Elemental Reactions associated with it.

Elemental Burst

This old leak (above) shows off what the Dendro Traveler's kit looks like, in case players want to see it in action and not just look at a few screenshots.

The Elemental Burst happens around the 15-second mark in this video. It summons a Lea Lotus Lamp that can deal continuous Dendro DMG to enemies in its radius. This damage ranges from 80.2% at Level 1 to 170.3% at Level 13.

It has several unique interactions with various Elements. These effects include:

Hydro: Increases the lamp's AOE radius

Increases the lamp's AOE radius Electro: Increases the lamp's ATK SPD

Increases the lamp's ATK SPD Pyro: The lamp will explode

Only one effect can exist at a time. This Elemental Burst Energy Cost is 80 and has a cooldown of 12 seconds. This Lea Lotus Lamp has a duration of 12 seconds, with its Explosion DMG sparked by Pyro dealing anywhere from 400.8% Dendro DMG at Level 1 to 851.7% at Level 13.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Dendro Traveler will be good? Yes No 0 votes so far