Dendro Traveler’s skills and reaction abilities revealed by Genshin Impact leaker

The Dendro Traveler is a highly anticipated new form of a free character that everybody has. With that being the case, their newly leaked abilities in Genshin Impact might interest some players. Whether these leaks will be accurate to what players see in the final version remains to be seen, especially since a lot can change between then and now.

Not only that, but some of these leaks are even prefaced with a [Questionable] tag, meaning that the leaker wants people to know that it isn't confirmed to be happening yet. There isn't much concrete evidence regarding the Dendro Traveler's new abilities, so it's worth looking at the text leaks to find out more.

New Genshin Impact leak: Dendro Traveler ability

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:



Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacks

Electro -> Increases speed of objects attacks

Pyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes. [Questionable]Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacksElectro -> Increases speed of objects attacksPyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes.

Essentially, the Dendro Traveler has an ability that can be buffed if it interacts with Hydro, Electro, or Pyro. While the leak does detail what each interaction does (i.e., Hydro increases the attack range), it doesn't provide any specific information regarding the exact units or numbers.

There is also no confirmation if this ability can stack or if there can be multiple buffs at once. Nonetheless, it is a unique ability that is unlike any other power currently in the game based on these properties.

This Genshin Impact leak references Lisa's Q. For those who need a reminder, Lisa's Q is her Elemental Burst, which spawns an object above her, dealing constant damage to enemies in its radius.

Other Dendro leaks

Lumie @lumie_lumie A look at Dendro swap effects, colors, and the Dendro character screen. A look at Dendro swap effects, colors, and the Dendro character screen. https://t.co/MscaZ8dbmr

The first related leak isn't specific to the Dendro Traveler per se, but it is something that the character is capable of showing off. This tweet shows off a brief new swap effect that isn't visible in updates before Genshin Impact 3.0, plus the Dendro character background.

It's a simple leak, but one that some players will appreciate seeing.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



Dendro doesn't react with , 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified]- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown]- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with, 🌪️or 🪨 [Intensified] 🌱 x ⚡- drops 1 electro particle- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s[Overgrown] 🌱 x 💧- drops seeds that become mushrooms- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damageDendro doesn't react with ❄️, 🌪️or 🪨

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.



BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]



The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]The Base Damage increase has standard ICD (2.5s/3hit). https://t.co/lhiXNtCj0d

Similarly, the Dendro Traveler will be capable of activating two new Elemental Reactions. The first one is Intensified (Dendro + Electro), which drops an Electro Particle (good for regaining Energy) and can boost either Dendro or Electro DMG for seven seconds (based on which Element didn't trigger Intensified).

The second Elemental Reaction is Overload (Dendro + Hydro), which can drop seeds that become mushrooms capable of exploding if hit by Hydro. There is also another Elemental Reaction already in the current version of the game known as Burning (Dendro + Pyro), which basically deals damage over time to the afflicted.

All three of those reactions are related to the Dendro Traveler's new leaked ability. The Genshin Impact leak stated that Hydro, Pyro, and Electro would all provide a different buff (and presumably apply one of the aforementioned Elemental Reactions).

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



2 Artifact sets in 3.0



One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro Dmg

The other set increases Crit Dmg and decreases DEF and Shield Strength [Questionable]2 Artifact sets in 3.0One set increases Dendro Dmg and debuffs the enemy for you to do more dendro DmgThe other set increases Crit Dmg and decreases DEF and Shield Strength

There is also a leak stating that one of the new Genshin Impact 3.0 artifacts will boost Dendro DMG. Unfortunately, there aren't any specific details regarding where players can obtain it or the specific numbers on its DMG buff and debuff. The second artifact set has nothing to do with the Dendro, although the idea of a CRIT DMG artifact set will interest some gamers.

Which Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are accurate and which aren't is currently unknown by the time this article is published.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think the Dendro Traveler's newly leaked ability sounds cool? Yes No 0 votes so far