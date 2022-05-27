New Genshin Impact leak reveals Dendro Elemental Reaction and its effects

A recent Genshin Impact leak states some new information regarding a new Dendro Elemental Reaction known as Intensified. This new Elemental Reaction requires an enemy to be affected by both Dendro and Electro, which will essentially increase the Base Damage of the first element used for seven seconds.

Ideally, players will have a lot of Elemental Mastery to take advantage of it, given that it's a major part of the damage formula:

"LevelMultiplier x [1 + (5 x EM) ÷ (EM + 1200)]"

Older leaks mentioned that Intensified would also drop one Electro Particle, which can be used to gain a small amount of Energy for the character that picks it up.

Genshin Impact leaks: The new Dendro Elemental Reaction (Intensified)

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel When one element (either dendro or electro) triggers Intensified on a target, the other element gains increased Base Damage against the target for the next 7s.



BaseDamageIncrease = LevelMultiplier × [1+(5 × EM)/(EM + 1200)]



The above tweet covers the basics of the leak, with EM standing for Elemental Mastery and ICD standing for Internal Cooldown. In Razor language, it basically means that:

Dendro + Electro = Intensified Dendro -> Electro = More Dendro DMG Electro -> Dendro = More Electro DMG More Elemental Mastery = More DMG

That tweet also includes a handy-dandy graph showing how a high character level correlates with a higher level multiplier. Generally, players will want to have Level 90 characters for combat, so it's not something to worry about regarding efficiency.

Older Genshin Impact leaks related to Intensified

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel x

- drops 1 electro particle

- dendro and electro damage to affected enemy is increased for 7s



[Overgrown] x

- drops seeds that become mushrooms

- mushrooms explode upon Hydro application and deal AoE Dendro damage



It doesn't seem like Intensified lost the ability to drop an Electro Particle (otherwise, leakers would talk about that). Keep in mind that Electro characters will get more Energy from an Electro Particle than non-Electro characters. Aside from that, this leak also mentions another Elemental Reaction involving Dendro, known as Overgrown.

Overgrown will be used to deal AOE Dendro DMG (no specific radius has been leaked thus far) when the mushrooms are hit by Hydro. There is currently no Elemental Reaction for Dendro and:

Cryo

Anemo

Geo

It is unknown when these leaked Elemental Reactions will make it to Genshin Impact. A month ago, there wasn't anything known about their multipliers, and now Travelers have access to Intensified's DMG formula. Ergo, Travelers can always get updates on its release date in the future.

Other Dendro news and leaks

daily dendro & sumeru 🌱 @dendrosdaily



Nahida is the Dendro Archon???

And we will see her in 2.8!



Several Genshin Impact leaks state that Sumeru and its characters may be arriving in 3.0 and beyond. Not all of these characters will necessarily be Dendro users, but Sumeru is the nation where the Dendro Archon resides.

Not much is known about Kusanali at the moment, except that she's a little girl and might be a bit of a hermit. Some leaks also state that her name is Beur (her Archon name) and Nahida.

Players will apparently see Nahida in Genshin Impact 2.8 via the "A Summer Sea Sojourn" event. Nothing is known about her role as of yet, except that she will be featured alongside:

Fischl

Kazuha

Mona

Venti

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yun Jin

There are no known release dates for Baizhu (a known Dendro user based on his in-game Vision) or Yaoyao (a leaked 4-star Dendro user) in Genshin Impact. Similarly, nothing is known about the kits of the Dendro Archon or other future characters.

