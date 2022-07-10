Genshin Impact developers reveal new Elemental Reactions for Sumeru update

The new Sumeru Preview Teaser from July 9 revealed more information about Genshin Impact's two newest Elemental Reactions, both of which involve Dendro. These two new Elemental Reactions are Bloom and Catalyze. Not only that but there are also new reactions involving three elements related to Bloom. Those new Genshin Impact reactions are all connected to Dendro.

Those who followed several Genshin Impact leaks should know that Catalyze was formerly known as Intensified, while Bloom was formerly Overgrown. Their effects seem very similar to what was initially leaked.

Official reveal of Dendro Elemental Reactions in Genshin Impact's Sumeru Preview Teaser

The above Genshin Impact teaser is a beautiful, albeit brief, look at Sumeru and Dendro. It's only three minutes long, but there is plenty to cover. If readers want to watch the whole trailer, they are recommended to click on the above video. Otherwise, this article will cover brief parts related to the Dendro element.

Bloom

Hydro interacting with Dendro creates the Bloom Reaction. It essentially drops a seed, which interacts with Pyro and Electro for two very different effects. The seed doesn't do much on its own, so players are recommended to use a Pyro or Electro attack to trigger two new reactions.

The first new triple reaction to talk about is the one involving Pyro, which can be seen in the above Reddit clip. It basically creates a large AOE (area of effect) explosion, and it's pretty easy to trigger based on this Yanfei clip.

The second triple reaction involving Bloom can be seen in the above clip. It appears to create a homing projectile that attacks an enemy. Its exact effect past that is hard to address, given it's just a video clip, and HoYoverse didn't officially reveal specific numbers or every effect associated with Dendro.

Catalyze

The second major new Dendro Reaction is Catalyze, which happens when Electro and Dendro interact with one another. In the video, the effect appears as if the enemy has some green lightning about them. Not much was officially revealed beyond that.

According to various Genshin Impact leaks, it will increase the damage of the element that didn't trigger it. For example, hitting a foe affected by Dendro with an Electro move will increase Dendro DMG towards that enemy, while hitting an enemy affected by Electro with Dendro will boost Electro DMG.

This information is strictly based on the original leaks, which could differ from what players might get in the final version.

Other related Dendro-based gameplay features in the Sumeru teaser

HoYoverse wants players to discover more about the new Dendro element on their own. That said, there are still a few more details to cover based on the recent teaser. One good example is how the player can interact with various Dendro mushrooms.

The above image showcases an example of what can happen to them:

Pyro burns it up

Hydro creates another seed similar to Bloom

Using Electro makes the mushroom bouncy, which allows players to jump very high

New enemies will also drop new items based on the elements applied to them. There is a lot for players to look forward to in Genshin Impact 3.0, especially since Sumeru has been trending lately.

