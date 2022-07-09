Genshin Impact 3.0: Bloom, Catalyze, and Burning reactions explained

The new and upcoming region of Sumeru was teased in an official video that was uploaded to Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel on July 9. The developers also gave a brief look into the processes that went into Dendro's elemental reactions.

Here are the three new reactions that will be added with the version 3.0 update:

Burning

Bloom

Catalyze

Although Burning existed earlier in the game, it will undergo some changes and will become a legitimate elemental reaction after the Dendro element gets released. Moreover, players who follow leaks will realize that Bloom and Catalyze are the formerly-leaked Intensified and Overgrown reactions.

Here is everything players will need to know about the new Genshin Impact reactions.

Sumeru teaser introduces new Dendro reactions in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



To the west of Liyue lies Sumeru, the nation of flora and foliage.



There, we will welcome a new member of the elemental system, the Dendro element.



Watch Now >>

youtu.be/6DjVUfy_Lng



#GenshinImpact Sumeru Preview Teaser 01: The Fascinating Dendro Element | Genshin ImpactTo the west of Liyue lies Sumeru, the nation of flora and foliage.There, we will welcome a new member of the elemental system, the Dendro element.Watch Now >> Sumeru Preview Teaser 01: The Fascinating Dendro Element | Genshin ImpactTo the west of Liyue lies Sumeru, the nation of flora and foliage.There, we will welcome a new member of the elemental system, the Dendro element.Watch Now >>youtu.be/6DjVUfy_Lng#GenshinImpact

A nation of flora and foilage, Sumeru is one of the most anticipated regions in Genshin Impact, and the developers uploaded a video teasing the community about what to expect. It showcases bits of Sumeru and mentions adding two new reactions related to Dendro (Bloom and Catalyze) as well as the third reaction, Burning.

Burning

Burning reactions can be triggered when Dendro and Pyro come into contact with each other. The burning reaction already existed in-game from the beginning, but the interaction through the elemental reaction was limited.

The only time this reaction was visible was when fighting and hitting Dendro Slimes with Pyro-infused attacks or when standing on burning grass.

New dendro reactions coming in version 3.0 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bloom

Previously leaked as Overgrown, the reaction can be triggered when Hydro interacts with the Dendro element. When the Bloom reaction is triggered, a flower bud-shaped object pops out from the enemies. Applying different elements to the flower buds will trigger different results ranging from AoE (area of effect) explosions to the enemy being zapped.

Like every other elemental reaction, the developers were inspired by the real-life phenomenon of flowers blooming when they were working on Bloom reactions.

Catalyze

Catalyze is an entirely original reaction that can be triggered when Dendro and Electro interact with each other. Previously known as Intensified, the developers revealed that Catalyze has a "deep connection" with the local history of Sumeru in Genshin Impact.

Very little has been shown in the teaser video about the reaction except for the fact that it generates an extra energy particle every time the reaction is triggered. The visual effects of the reaction involve the enemy getting electrocuted, and some sort of green lighting effect stays on the enemy for a while.

Combat designers Aquaria and Yangshen shared some of the thoughts and processes that went into designing the new reactions for Dendro and how these new reactions would interact with Sumeru's environment. A couple of interactive objects were shown to react differently when infused with different elements. Overall, players were glad to see Genshin Impact developers talking about the hard work they did and would love to see such videos more often.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far