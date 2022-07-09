Genshin Impact reveals design of Dendro element ahead of Sumeru release

Sumeru, the upcoming region of Genshin Impact, is set to introduce a new element, titled Dendro. Until this point, there has never been any character or boss that has used it.

The developers of the game released a short video on YouTube that provided a brief look at how Dendro reacted with other elements. It is well known by this point that elemental reactions play a significant role when it comes to dealing damage within the game.

This prior knowledge will help players prepare their characters so that they can tackle the challenges that Sumeru will offer post release.

Genshin Impact's Sumeru teaser showcases Dendro reactions with Hydro and Electro within the game

Rumors regarding Dendro's reactions surfaced within the Genshin Impact community quite a while back. Leakers mentioned that this new element will react to Hydro, Electro and Pyro, but will not have any interaction with either Cryo or Anemo.

It seems that the leaks were correct. In the current Sumeru teaser, developers showcased the interactions that Dendro will have with Hydro and Electro. It is safe to say that no other element has interactions this unique within the game.

Obviously, it is quite understandable, considering it is easy to imagine how fire reacts with ice or wind reacts with fire. However, it is difficult to imagine how water reacts with grass or lightning reacts with a leaf.

Fortunately, the developers of Genshin Impact have successfully found a solution to the problem. Up until this point, there have been several reactions in the game that are known as Melt, Vaporize, Electro-Charged, Overload, and others.

In patch 3.0, the developers will add two more reactions called Bloom and Catalyze. Bloom is inspired by the concept of blossoming flowers in the real world.

It seems that this reaction will take place when Hydro reacts to Dendro. Apparently when the two elements react, a small lantern fruit pops up right in front of the enemy. Unfortunately, the exact way in which this will work was not discussed.

The second reaction, namely Catalyze, takes place when Electro reacts to Dendro. As expected, the details were not revealed for this one either, considering it was a small teaser. However, it is important to note that Catalyze is a completely new concept in Genshin Impact and was not inspired by anything else.

Lastly, the developers also mentioned Burning, a reaction that occurs when Dendro reacts to Pyro. This reaction literally sets the Dendro monsters on fire, though there will probably be a lot more to it than just this aspect.

Lastly, the developers mentioned that these reactions are not random. Rather, they will have links to both the history and story of Sumeru as a region. Apart from that, the ecology of Sumeru will also react to the kind of elements the players are exposed to at a particular point.

The attack patterns and the state of the monsters will continue to change. However, depending on the state the players defeat these monsters, they will get different kinds of rare materials.

For now, this is everything discussed in the teaser. However, with the release of Sumeru getting closer, hopefully Genshin Impact will continue to reveal more interesting facets that keep building up the hype for patch 3.0 amongst the players of this game.

