Heizou's voice actors in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

Genshin Impact's official media channels revealed all about Shikanoin Heizou, from his element type to weapons to abilities. It is also known that he will be sharing the Phase I banners with Kazuha and Klee.

This latest official news has also finally revealed the voice actors of Heizou in different languages.

He will debut in the upcoming patch 2.8 update of Genshin Impact and is also one of the most anticipated 4-stars in the game. Heizou will be the first male Anemo catalyst user with a distinct melee combat style.

Genshin Impact: Offical announcement of Heizou's English and Japanese voice actors

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Got a case for me? Ha! I'm on it!"

Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Analytical Harmony" Shikanoin Heizou!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Kieran Regan

JP VA: IGUCHI Yuichi



>> Click to listen <<

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/character/i…



Shikanoin Heizou is a brand new 4-star character with a unique combat style. He is the first Anemo Catalyst user with a melee-based combat style and will make his debut in the upcoming patch 2.8.

Players who watched the recent Special Program were the first to hear Heizou's voice in-game. Those who missed the Special Program can look at the official announcement made by the developers that reveals the names of the voice actors behind Heizou.

There is a high chance users may have heard about these actors before.

Heizou EN voice-actor: Kieran Regan

Kieran Regan is the official EN voice-actor of the prodigy detective Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact. Relatively new to the voice-acting industry, he has gathered a massive fan following for his fresh and young voice.

Kieran is an LGBTQ+ voice actor from Los Angeles, California. He also seems to have a website where readers can check out some of his other works.

Here is a list of a few other characters voiced by Kieran Regan:

Cub (Akedo: Ultimate Arcade Warriors)

Devlyn Ashby (Nori and Zin)

Jacob Harris (Splinter City OCT)

Okazato (LBX Girls)

Rio (Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles)

Wei (Fallout: The Frontier)

His website also states that Kieran Regan has experience working for Walmart Radio and Microsoft Surface Pro 8. Besides voice-acting, he is also an actor who has been in a few series and commercials.

Heizou JP voice-actor: Iguchi Yuichi

Other works of Heizou's JP voice actor (Image via Genshin Impact)

Iguchi Yuichi is one of the oldest JP voice actors, working in the industry for 14 years, and has given life to many characters. His latest work will be as Heizou's Japanese voice actor, and gamers are thrilled by this official announcement.

It is not possible to include all of his work, but here are some of his most popular ones:

Kibi (Beastars)

Maura Aberaldo (Shadowverse)

Max Alors (Fairy Tail)

Alexis Douse (Grancrest Senki)

Mitsuki Sarue (The Devil is a Part-Timer!)

Oji Hoshino (Battle Game in 5 Seconds)

Simon Mericourt (Code Geass: Akito the Exiled)

Teppei (Genshin Impact)

Some may already know this, but Iguchi Yuichi is also the JP voice-actor of fan-favorite NPC Teppei. It is interesting to see how the same person voices both characters yet sounds so different.

Fans should look forward to his voice acting after the release of patch 2.8 in a few days.

