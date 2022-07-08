Genshin Impact reveals Heizou's abilities: Elemental skill and burst explained

A few days remain before Shikanoin Heizou makes his debut in Genshin Impact version 2.8. Today, the developer released a Character Demo for the Anemo user, showcasing snippets of his daily life and a few of his attacks.

Though not much information was revealed about his Elemental Skill and Burst, the last Special Program does explain some of his kits. This article will uncover all official statements regarding Heizou's Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact.

Shikanoin Heizou Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Shikanoin Heizou is the first male catalyst, in addition to wielding an Anemo vision. Unlike the female catalyst-users in the game, Heizou seems to use martial arts instead of directly using the catalyst.

Shikanoin Heizou's Normal Attack in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

For his Normal Attack, 'Fudou Style Martial Arts,' Heizou used a fighting style and knowledge inherited from his father. From the footage in the Special Program, Heizou can perform up to 5 attacks, each dealing Anemo damage.

Meanwhile, for his Charged Attack, Heizou will consume a certain amount of Stamina to perform an upward sweeping kick that also deals Anemo damage. Unfortunately, there is no footage of him making any Plunging Attack. But players can expect it to be similar to other catalyst-users.

Shikanoin Heizou's Elemental Skill in Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Heizou's Elemental Skill is called Heartstopper Strike and is also an unarmed technique. This skill can be held for a charging effect, which will grant him a special 'Declension' stack.

Once Heizou reaches a certain amount of Declension stacks in Genshin Impact, his Elemental Skill's damage and AoE will increase. Based on the Character Demo released today, it seems that the detective can only stack up to four Declension stacks before it is released to deal damage.

Shikanoin Heizou's Elemental Burst in Character Demo (Image via HoYoverse)

Windmuster Kick is Heizou's Elemental Burst, where he will leap into the air and kick something called a Fudou Style Vacuum Slugger towards his enemies. The Vacuum Slugger will explode upon impact, dealing AoE Anemo Damage and creating a vacuum that pulls in nearby foes.

Similar to other Anemo attacks in the game, there will be an additional trick when Heizou's Elemental Burst hits an opponent affected by Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, or Electro. This will cause the Vacuum Slugger to trigger a delayed follow-up explosion, dealing damage to the corresponding elemental type.

Shikanoin Heizou's Passive Skill (Image via HoYoverse)

An extra piece of information was also inserted into the Special Program, introducing Heizou's Exploration Talent, 'Pre-Existing Guilt.' This passive skill will decrease Sprinting Stamina consumption for other party members, which will not be stacked with other similar skills.

Judging by all of Heizou's skills in Genshin Impact, it is safe to assume that he will be an Anemo DPS that will stay on-field for a long period of time. None of his skills can be used as support, except for the small gathering from the Elemental Burst.

