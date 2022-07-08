Genshin Impact 2.8 banner schedule: Klee, Heizou and Yoimiya release dates

The Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program has officially announced the banner schedule for the upcoming patch update.

Although the community had a rough idea about the character banners, having official confirmation from developers is always a relief.

Here are some of the characters that the 2.8 banners will feature:

Klee

Heizou

Yoimiya

The release date for the upcoming 2.8 patch update is July 13, 2022. While the Phase I banners will feature Klee and Heizou, among others, Phase II will see a solo rerun for Yoimiya.

Here is everything players need to know about Genshin Impact's 2.8 banner schedule.

Fans excited to obtain Klee, Heizou and Yoimiya from summons in Genshin Impact 2.8

The 2.8 Special Program premiered by Genshin Impact showcased Klee, Heizou and Yoimiya arriving on character banners from patch 2.8.

Just like before, the 2.8 banners will be divided into two phases. In Phase I, character banners will feature Kazuha and Klee as 5-stars. Meanwhile, Yoimiya will have her solo rerun in Phase II.

Shikanoin Heizou is a new 4-star character that will also share character banners with Klee and Kazuha in Phase I. Heizou is an Anemo catalyst user with a melee combat style. There is a lot of hype surrounding him due to his unique abilities.

The 5-stars have not been available on character banners for almost a year, and fans are excited to obtain them from summons.

Readers who are curious about the release dates for the characters can check out the dates below:

Klee: July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022 Shikanoin Heizou: July 13, 2022

July 13, 2022 Yoimiya: August 2, 2022

As seen above, the Phase I banners will drop together with the patch update. This means that the release date of Patch 2.8, which is scheduled for July 13, 2022, is also the day when Klee and Heizou will drop their character banners.

Along with Klee and Kazuha, leaks claim that the following 4-stars will also drop in the first half:

Heizou

Thoma

Ninnguang

What else to expect from Genshin Impact 2.8 banners

There have been a number of leaks about 2.8 weapon banners (Image via Genshin Impact)

Sources have revealed concrete information about Epitome Invocation (weapon banners for patch 2.8).

For Phase I banners, there are reports that the following weapons will drop:

Freedom Sworn

Lost Prayers to the Sacred Winds

While Freedom Sworm is Kazuha’s signature weapon, Lost Prayers is a universal weapon for all catalyst DPS users.

Meanwhile, here are the weapons that are believed to drop in the Phase II weapon banners:

Thundering Pulse

Skyward Spine

Thundering Pulse is Yoimiya's signature weapon. Players will have the opportunity to obtain either or both of the weapons listed above, depending on how much they spend in the game.

Additionally, sources are expecting Skyward Spine to be featured. This is surprising because Diluc's new skin will launch in the second half of patch 2.8, and the community expects Wolf's Gravestone to return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far