Genshin Impact 2.8 rerun order and values: Which banner is better for low spenders?

Genshin Impact version 2.8 is getting closer and players are saving Primogems for their favorite characters. While pay-to-play Travelers are having a blast wishing for every unit in the game, low spenders or free-to-play need to be careful when choosing which character banner is worth their resources.

Klee and Yoimiya have the same role in the game, which is Pyro DPS. Meanwhile, Kazuha is a sub-DPS or support with his Anemo vision. This article will discuss the best character for low spender players in Genshin Impact.

Which 2.8 banner is the best for low spenders in Genshin Impact?

Starting with the first banners in Genshin Impact version 2.8, featuring Klee and Kazuha, both have their advantages and disadvantages.

ren! ♡'s lime 💫 heizou main (REAL) @degragenshin also heres a better klee showcase bc i love her too also heres a better klee showcase bc i love her too https://t.co/GL3FZzkMBu

Klee is a Pyro DPS character with AoE damage and a powerful Elemental Burst. These two alone make her stand out in the game.

The small knight's Elemental Skill, Jumpty Dumpty, creates a large ball that bounces towards enemies several times, dealing damage before splitting up into multiple mines and exploding on contact dealing Pyro damage. Klee's Elemental Burst, Sparks n' Splash, creates an even bigger explosion upon activation.

However, Klee can be difficult to use for some Travelers due to her small size and range. She also uses more Stamina than the average height character because of her stature. Lastly, her attacks have a fixed range; hence, Travelers need to get close to enemies before her full potential can be utilized.

Low spender players are recommended to pull for her banner only if they are lacking Pyro DPS. However, if they are searching for a Pyro catalyst, Yanfei can also do the job.

leann 🪷 @renaleii



this time with kazuha em buff! her atks went from 19-22k to 28-30k (✿^‿^) kokomi showcase pt 2this time with kazuha em buff! her atks went from 19-22k to 28-30k (✿^‿^) kokomi showcase pt 2 🐟this time with kazuha em buff! her atks went from 19-22k to 28-30k (✿^‿^) https://t.co/8DceulzLrB

Samurai Kazuha is mostly known as an Anemo support rather than the main DPS. Kazuha, with his Swirl's reaction, is maybe the best character when it comes to dealing massive damage compared to other units in Genshin Impact. In addition, he is an absolutely marvelous buffer for almost every elemental team.

Regarding Kazuha's disadvantages, players might want to save their Primogems if they already have a fully-built Venti or Sucrose. Venti can gather enemies in the air while also getting decent overall damage, while Sucrose can control the opponents on the ground.

However, having more Anemo support is always great as they can be added to most elemental teams as a buffer, especially when they are equipped with Viridescent Venerer artifacts. Almost every domain and abyss can be completed within a short time with the help of Kazuha and his skills. Overall, Kazuha's rerun banner is the most beneficial for low spenders in Genshin Impact.

Last but not least is Yoimiya, another Pyro DPS that never has a rerun banner. She is an amazing single target DPS, especially against the boss. Her Elemental Skill has a constant on-field Pyro application, in addition to having a short cooldown.

However, she lacks AoE damage. While it is a good idea to bring her to the dungeon or abyss with single-target enemies, she is far from good in the open world with many mobs loitering around. For low-spenders in Genshin Impact, Yoimiya's rerun banner should be pulled if they are interested in Yoimiya because of her kits and not because of damage.

In conclusion, each character has their own pros and cons in Genshin Impact. For version 2.8, Kazuha's rerun banner is definitely worth the most, followed by Klee and Yoimiya.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far