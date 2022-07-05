Klee's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players will get another chance to summon for Klee during the 2.8 update, and they can start preparing to ascend her now to save some time. All of Klee's ascension materials can be easily found in the game's world, allowing players to gather enough items to level her to 90 in no time. Fans who want to use Klee will need to make sure they gather a ton of these materials if they want to get the most out of the adorable demolitions expert.

Players can find a list of all of Klee's ascension materials here.

Ascending Klee in Genshin Impact isn't too hard, as all of her materials are easily acquired very early into the game. Fans will simply need items from Mondstadt and boss materials from Liyue, making getting Klee to level 90 a quick and easy task.

Klee is a powerful 5-star Pyro character who can do a ton of AOE (area of effect) Pyro damage, and she can shred through some of the game's toughest foes with ease.

Players who plan on grabbing Klee from the upcoming 2.8 update will want to make sure they farm these materials early to get Klee on their team as soon as possible. Klee will be arriving alongside Kaedehara Kazuha in just a few weeks, so fans should start farming right away.

Here's a list of all of Klee's ascension materials:

Ascension # Boss Gem: Specialty: Enemy drop: Boss drop: Mora: 1 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver 3x Philanemo Mushroom 3x Divining Scroll N/A 20,000x 2 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment 10x Philanemo Mushroom 15x Divining Scroll 2x Everflame Seed 40,000x 3 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment 20x Philanemo Mushroom 12x Sealed Scroll 4x Everflame Seed 60,000x 4 3xAgnidus Agate Chunk 30x Philanemo Mushroom 18x Sealed Scroll 8x Everflame Seed 80,000x 5 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk 45x Philanemo Mushroom 12x Forbidden Curse Scroll 12x Everflame Seed 100,000x 6 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone 60x Philanemo Mushroom 24x Forbidden Curse Scroll 20x Everflame Seed 120,000

Agnidus Agate and Everflame Seeds

Both of these important boss materials can be farmed from the Pyro Regisvine in Liyue. Players will need to head to Cuijue Slope to challenge this massive flower. Taking it down will provide both the Agnidus Agates and Everflame Seeds that Klee will need to ascend to level 90.

Fans will need to spend plenty of resin defeating this foe to gather enough materials, but it is a relatively squishy boss, making this a quick task with a team of Hydro characters.

Philanemo Mushrooms

Philanemo Mushrooms can be found on rooftops and under awnings in Mondstadt's major cities. These mushrooms are native to the region and are needed to ascend Klee to a higher level as her regional specialty item.

Fans will need to gather several mushrooms, and since they are only found in a few areas, players may need to wait until they grow back. They can also head into another player's world to collect more.

Samachurl Scrolls

Samachurls are the source for the scrolls that Klee will need to ascend, and players will need to take down plenty of these shamans if they don't have any scrolls saved up.

These enemies can dish out a ton of annoying spells that can hinder the player in battle, but they are relatively squishy and don't put up much of a fight in close-quarters combat. Players can easily dispatch quite a few in a short amount of time.

Genshin Impact's next update will mark the return of Klee, a powerful Pyro 5-star who needs quite a few items to reach level 90.

