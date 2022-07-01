Genshin Impact Summer Fantasia update: Livestream date, Primogem codes, and everything expected from the program

Genshin Impact 2.8's livestream is just a short while away, and players will soon be able to get their first look at the game's next big update. This update will bring the Traveler and friends back to the Golden Apple Archipelago for another summer-themed adventure.

This update may also lead into the game's next big region expansion, with teases for some of Sumeru's upcoming characters on the way. Players will be able to see all of this and more during the upcoming livestream, and they won't want to miss out. Gamers can find out when this livestream is set to start here.

Date, contents, and more about the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview📣Dear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G7rVshJ9ki

The Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream will begin soon, and players will want to make sure they tune in to not miss out on any new information about the upcoming update.

This update will bring players back to the Golden Apple Archipelago for a brand new adventure, featuring fan favorites like Fischl, Mona, and Kaedehara Kazuha. Players will be able to gather treasure while exploring the islands, along with unlocking new characters and unique skins.

The livestream is set to begin on July 2 at 8.00 am (UTC-4), so players in North America will need to wake up early to catch it on the official Twitch stream. Luckily, it will be reuploaded to the game's YouTube account a few hours later, meaning gamers won't miss out on any of the new content. This livestream will likely reveal the update's new banners, along with character reveals for Shikanoin Heizou, and Diluc and Fischl's new skins.

The new update will bring the return of fan favorites like Kaedehara Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo swordsman who hasn't been featured since the 1.6 update last year.

Players who missed out on summoning him last time will want to make sure they pick him up, as he is a standout addition to any team roster. Kazuha won't be the only Anemo addition coming, and players can also expect the brand new 4-star Shikanoin Heizou to debut alongside him.

The return to the Golden Apple Archipelago will bring new areas to explore that are loaded with treasure. Fans will be able to explore brand new domains tied to each of the characters that are coming alongside the Traveler, making this event one of a kind.

tee @teeterai PAUSE WE'RE GONNA GET PRIMOGEM CODES TOMORROW PAUSE WE'RE GONNA GET PRIMOGEM CODES TOMORROW

Genshin Impact players can also look forward to Primogem redemption codes from the update livestream as usual, with the stream providing 300 Primogems just for tuning in. Fans will be able to use these Primogems to summon powerful new characters from the featured banners or even save them up for new additions from Sumeru. Players have a ton of content to look forward to in this update, and they will want to make sure they watch the livestream to get a sneak peek at it all.

Genshin Impact 2.8's livestream is almost here, and players will want to make sure they tune in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far