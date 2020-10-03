Where to find Pyro Regisvine Location in Genshin Impact - Elite Boss Lair 

Amidst a slew of new releases, one of the latest games to go viral and become an instant fan-favourite is miHoYo's role-playing gem, Genshin Impact.

Featuring a gorgeous fantasy world full of secrets and mysteries waiting to be unearthed, Genshin Impact recently had a global release on the 28th of September on Microsoft Windows, Playstation 4, Android and iOS.

Dear Travelers,



Genshin Impact servers are now online across multiple platforms (PS4, iOS, Android, and PC).

Welcome to the world of Teyvat!



Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> https://t.co/loCPvhzzMf#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZjDEBROyeh — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 28, 2020

The open-world map is replete with a plethora of quests, which form a major part of the narrative. The most striking feature of the gameplay involves control over the seven natural elements - Cryo, Dendro, Hydro, Anemo, Electro, Geo and Pyro.

The lattermost one, Pyro, is related to one of the major quests in the game so far, that being Pyro Regisvine, an Elite Boss, which burns eternally with simmering rage.

Pyro Regisvines Location in Genshin Impact

Pyro Regisvine is a raging fireflower and is an elemental plant which grows underground. The radiant luminescence of the flowers are used to lure their victims and the power lies inherently in the fruit, or the core of the flower.

For the exact location of finding the Elite Boss lair of Pyro Regisvine in the game, players will have to visit the spot just north-west of Liyue, towards the mountains. To be precise, the lair stands roughly on the slope of Cuijue , to the west of Luhua Pool.

Check out the exact location of Pyro Regisvine in the Genshin Impact map below:

Image Credits: Shinja Channel/ YouTube

In order to defeat Pyro Regisvine, here are the following steps to follow:

Destroy the Pyro Core

Repeated attacks by alternating between different elements, which will paralyse the flames

Once defeated, a Primogem and additional rewards will be up for grabs.

A word of caution, the Pyro Regisvine Boss Fight is a particularly tough one to outlast and can go on for quite a while.

However, with the right set of moves and game awareness, Pyro Regisvine can be vanquished in Genshin Impact.