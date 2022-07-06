Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Sumeru regional specialities, Dendroculus, and more items

With the upcoming Sumeru update likely in 3.0, Genshin Impact leaks have given us new updates about the Sumeru region. The new leaks reveal loads of new information about Sumeru's local specialties and more.

Here is a basic rundown of what the article will disclose:

8 new local specialties

Leaked image of Dendroculus

Leaked image of Sumeru Icon

Keep in mind that these leaks are still subject to change, so take them with a pinch of salt. The following article will summarize all the reliable leaks about the Sumeru region and its local specialties in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Patch 3.0 leaks reveal more about Sumeru region informations

The new Genshin Impact leaks have given the community a good insight into Sumeru and its Statue of the Seven. Sumeru is going to be the next massive region that fans will explore after the patch 3.0 update. This means players will also stumble upon a lot of new regional specialties and rewards.

Local specialities

Leaked images of all Sumeru's local specialties (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sources have shared tons of information about the new regional specialties of Sumeru. Here is a list of all the new local specialties that will be added to Genshin Impact:

Sumeru Rose

Padisarah

Zaytun Peach

Harra Fruit

Viboya

Kalpalata

Lunar Lotus

Rukkhashava Mushrooms

The list is in order with the attached image above from left to right for visual reference. Players must already know that regional specialties are generally collected as ascension materials. Hence, these eight regional specialties will become the ascension material for future Sumeru characters.

Genshin Impact players can check out more information about these new local specialties through this Reddit post. Each local ingredient has a brief description of them along with hints on where players can find these to collect them.

Dendroculus

The above tweet discloses what Dendroculus will look like in Sumeru after the release of patch 3.0 in Genshin Impact. Like other oculi (anemoculus, geoculus, and electroculus) in the game, players will be able to collect dendroculus and offer it to the Statue of the Seven.

Similar types of rewards can be expected from the Dendro Statue of the Seven, where hitting each level and progressing to level 10 will reward players with the following:

Adventue EXP

Primogems

Shrine of Depth Keys

Dendro Sigils

The leaks have not specified how many Dendroculus will be added to the game. However, similar to previous nations, players can find Dendroculus spread all across Sumeru.

Some will be situated in pretty obvious locations while others will be found in the most inconvenient places. Players can wait for future leaks or announcements for more clarity in this regard.

Sumeru icon

Every time players teleport to any location inside a particular region, say Mondstadt, the loading screen will show an icon for Mondstadt. The same happens in the Liyue and Inazuma regions, and Sumeru is no exception. Recent leaks have shared an image that looks like the Sumeru icon for the loading screen.

Keep in mind that the design or the icon is subject to change and the official icon may differ from the image shown in this article. The Sumeru region will most probably be a game changer for Genshin Impact players.

