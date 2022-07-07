Iron Sting vs Favonius Sword: Best sword for Kazuha in Genshin Impact

Kaedehara Kazuha will have his first rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 2.8, and players are busy preparing materials for the Anemo user. From Primogems to weapons and artifacts, everything can be prepared beforehand because Kazuha has already been in the game for a long time, and his guide has been distributed widely.

Speaking of weapons, Kazuha is suitable with many swords, including the 4-star rarity. Two of them are Iron Sting and Favonius Sword. Both have different functions but can still be utilized by the Anemo Samurai. This article will explain which weapon is the best sword for Kazuha in Genshin Impact.

Which weapon is the best for Kazuha in Genshin Impact: Iron Sting vs Favonius Sword

Kazuha with Iron Sting (Image via HoYoverse)

Iron Sting for Kazuha

Max Base ATK: 510

510 Max Sub-Stat (Elemental Mastery): 165

165 Passive Skill: When Kazuha deals Elemental Damage, it will increase all damage by 6 / 7.5 / 9 / 10.5 / 12% for 6 seconds. Can be stacked two times with 1 second cooldown.

In a Genshin Impact team where he doesn't require much Energy Recharge, Kazuha's best 4 star choice in Genshin Impact is Iron Sting. This sword allows him to buff allies while still dealing fair damage.

level 90

artifact set: 2pc vv 2pc wt

talent: 4-5-6

weapon: iron sting

food buff + bennett

In an Elemental Mastery (EM)/EM/EM or Energy Recharge/EM/EM build, Iron Sting isn't far behind five-star weapons in terms of personal damage. In addition, Kazuha's support ability is higher with Iron Sting than it is with any other five-star weapon, with the exception of Freedom-Sworn and Skyward Blade.

Favonius Sword for Kazuha

Kazuha with Favonius Sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Max Base ATK: 454

454 Max Sub-Stat (Energy Recharge): 61.3%

61.3% Passive Skill: When Kazuha inflicts a Crit hits against enemies, it will have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will generate 6 Energy for the active character. Can occur once every 12 seconds.

If Kazuha requires additional ER in Genshin Impact, the Favonius Sword is a solid choice because it enables him to run an EM sand rather than an ER sand. However, since Favonius Sword's passive skill can only be activated on crit strikes, players need to make a small investment in his Crit Rate number.

On the bright side, Kazuha does alleviate the problem by having his skill deal numerous hits, giving him multiple opportunities to activate the passive.

In terms of damage, the Favonius Sword paired with an EM sand can deal similar damage when being compared to an Iron Sting paired with an ER sand.

In conclusion, Iron Sting in Genshin Impact is usually better for Kazuha in a team composition that does not require a lot of rotation and focuses on each member dealing elemental damage.

Meanwhile, Favonius Sword helps with teamwide energy regen and is great for multi-wave content as it allows Kazuha to charge his Elemental Burst faster. At the end of the day, it all comes down to players having different team compositions that will decide which sword is better for Kazuha.

