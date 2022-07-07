After Diluc and Fischl, Genshin Impact may reveal Lisa and Ayaka outfits, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.8's livestream revealed Diluc and Fischl's new skins, but the latest leaks suggest that Lisa and Ayaka will get their own outfits afterward. Unfortunately for Travelers, there aren't any screenshots or gameplay to show off regarding the latter duo's skins. Still, this type of leak may interest fans of those two characters.

Diluc and Fischl's skins will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.8. By comparison, Lisa and Ayaka's outfits don't have a known release date at the moment. Many of these leaks are new, so they will lack some of the finer details that some Travelers may prefer to see.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Lisa and Ayaka will get new outfits after Diluc and Fischl

BLANK  @genshinBLANK @merlin_impact I can confirm that there is skin data in future patches of the game about skins for Lisa and Ayaka, I will leave it up to Mero to announce what they will be. @merlin_impact I can confirm that there is skin data in future patches of the game about skins for Lisa and Ayaka, I will leave it up to Mero to announce what they will be.

The above tweet is a response to another leaker who simply stated, "Lisa Ayaka." Naturally, some players were confused by such a vague tweet until genshinBLANK confirmed that there was skin data for those two characters in the game's files. The leaker wasn't able to reveal much past that, leaving it until Mero announces more (or another leak entirely).

Normally, 4-star characters have a skin that players can get for free through an event. This has happened with Barbara, Ningguang, and Fischl. In a similar vein, the 5-star skins are only available via Genesis Crystals, meaning that Genshin Impact players have to spend real-life money to get them. This has happened with Jean, Keqing, and Diluc.

It would be reasonable to assume the same thing will happen with Lisa's outfit being available for free and Ayaka's skin costing real-life money.

Interestingly, another leaker known as Uncle DD Alt did hint at Lisa getting a new outfit in the next batch. There wasn't any specific mention of Ayaka here, and the "leak" is rather vague. Nonetheless, it does line up with the current rumors. Just like the most recent leak, there are no details on the outfit's appearance.

Many Genshin Impact players assume that Lisa will be more relevant once Sumeru comes out, given her previous ties to the region. It's too early to say how important her role could be several updates from now, although 4-star characters who got skins in the past did get some focus in at least one update.

Apart from this, there are no more leaks or other relevant rumors about this topic at the moment.

Diluc and Fischl's outfits

Although there isn't much known about these two new skins, Genshin Impact players can still look forward to Fischl and Diluc's outfits in version 2.8. To get Fischl's outfit, Travelers must collect enough Phantasmal Conches. However, the exact number hasn't been specified yet. Alternatively, players could spend Genesis Crystals to get her outfit after the event, in case they can't do the event in time for whatever reason.

Diluc's skin has some new effects and animations. It is only available via Genesis Crystals, with various leaks suggesting that it's more expensive than the average outfit. Whether Ayaka's new costume will be similar to Diluc's in this regard is currently unknown.

Players won't have to wait long to see Fischl and Diluc's skins in Genshin Impact. In comparison, it will likely be a while until more Lisa and Ayaka's outfit leaks pop up on the internet.

