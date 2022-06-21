Genshin Impact to reveal new skins for Lisa, says leaker

Fans of Lisa in Genshin Impact will be thrilled to learn that she will get a new skin sometime in future updates. However, there is no available information about the details of the new outfit yet.

Since Lisa is a 4-star character, it is safe to assume that her skin will either be handed out for free or players will have to participate in certain events to obtain it as a reward. The upcoming version 2.8 will release new skins for Fischl and Diluc.

All alternate outfits released for 4-star characters can be obtained for free, but Genesis Crystals is required to purchase alternate outfits for 5-star characters. Hence, Lisa's new outfit could be released in version 3.0 "Sumeru" update.

Disclaimer: Genshin Impact has revealed no official information on the same. Hence, players should take it with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact: Leaks indicate release of new skin for Lisa in future updates

Uncle DD, a credible leaker, has claimed that the "next batch" will come with a new skin. Although the leaker did not mention whose new skin, he did hint that it was related to a Japanese VA who just got lucky and got two 5-star summons in a single 10 pull on Yelan's banner.

It did not take the community much time to find out that the leaker was talking about Lisa's Japanese VA. Here is a YouTube video where players can see her getting two 5-stars, at around 27 minutes 20 seconds.

Speculations suggest that the next batch could be version 3.0 or version 3.1 update, which will introduce Sumeru - one of the seven great nations of Tevyat.

Genshin Impact has released alternate skin outfits for many existing 4-star and 5-star characters. They previously did this in patch 2.4 update, where players got new skin outfits for Ninnguang and Keqing during the Lantern Rite Event.

Leaks reveal information about new Lisa skin for future version (Image via Genshin Impact)

Lisa is a 4-star Electro character who has mastery over Catalyst weapons. She is also one of the initial characters Travelers interact with in the early stages of Genshin Impact.

Lisa used to be one of the greatest mages to have graduated from Sumeru Academia, a renowned institute in all of Tevyat. It is possible to see upcoming Story Quests feature her as Travelers try to look for clues for her missing twin in Sumeru.

There is very little known about Lisa's skin, given the fact that the Sumeru updates are still so far away. However, if the leaks are true and she does get a new skin, players should definitely try to obtain it in Genshin Impact.

