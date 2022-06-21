Yoimiya's birthday in Genshin Impact: Mail, gifts, and more details

Genshin Impact's birthday celebrations are a fun way for players to learn more about their favorite characters while also receiving some great gifts. Yoimiya's birthday has just come around, and fans will receive a special note all about her big day.

Players who enjoy the Naganohara Fireworks specialist will definitely want to get a closer look at her birthday rewards, as she has some great items that gamers will want to collect.

Players can learn more about Yoimiya's birthday letter here, and see the rewards that they can claim from reading it.

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya's birthday letter revealed

Yoimiya's birthday in Genshin Impact takes place on June 21, and players around the world are receiving their personal birthday note from the fireworks specialist. Yoimiya's note comes with quite a few gifts, along with a surprisingly long note that details Yoimiya's birthday experiences.

Yoimiya is one of the game's most popular characters, as she is a fun-loving fireworks expert who loves to put a smile on people's faces. She is a shining star in Inazuma, and has played a role in most of the region's events.

Yoimiya is definitely a fun character to be around, though many players missed out on her initial banner. Luckily, she will be returning for the 2.8 update, so fans will get another chance to summon her.

Yoimiya's birthday note includes three items, all of which are food related. The first item is Sugar, which players can craft for themselves to use in tasty HP restoring recipes. This item can take a few minutes to craft, so it is definitely helpful that Yoimiya has provided some.

The second item is Yoimiya's specialty dish, Summer Festival Fish. This item provides a ton of healing, granting players a restoration of 40% Max HP along with healing 2350 additional HP.

The final item that Yoimiya provides is Taiyaki, which is a tasty snack shaped like a fish. This meal can be found at festivals throughout Inazuma and will heal the character with a ton of HP, along with slowly restoring additional health every five seconds for 30 seconds. Fans will want to make use of this food during tough exploration trials.

Yoimiya's birthday is definitely a special day, and fans will not want to miss her birthday letter. It will arrive in their mailbox after the daily reset on June 21, and after reading it, it will be stored in the saved mail for players to read again whenever they want.

While there will not be another big Inazuman festival for a while, Genshin Impact gamers will still want to keep Yoimiya in mind as she returns for the 2.8 update in just a few weeks.

