Genshin Impact 2.8 Diluc & Fischl skin leaks: Everything you need to know

Some players might wish to know more about the rumored Diluc and Fischl skins leaked to be in Genshin Impact 2.8. Here is a succinct summary of what Travelers should know about Diluc and Fischl's skins in Genshin Impact 2.8:

The 2.8 update will launch on July 13, 2022, but there is no leaked date for when these two new outfits will debut.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Diluc and Fischl skin details

Diluc's Skin name - Red Dead of Night

Fischl's Skin name - Ein Immernachtstraum

The CN names are 殷红终夜 and 极夜真梦 for Diluc and Fischl respectively

The above leak showcases the names of the two characters' outfits in both English and Chinese. Ein Immernachtstraum translates to "An Evernight Dream" and sounds similar to the German version of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream (Ein Sommernachtstraum).

However, these are their beta names. These types of names tend to change, so Travelers shouldn't be too attached to them just yet. Fortunately for Travelers, there are more substantial leaks than just their names.

Price leaks

Converting the above price to Genesis Crystals indicates that Diluc's skin will cost 1,980 Genesis Crystals first. Once the event is over, it will supposedly cost 2,480 Genesis Crystals. For reference, the previous 5-star outfit cost 1,350 Genesis Crystals with a discount before moving up to 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

Genesis Crystals are only available by spending real-life money. For example, players could buy the 980 Genesis Crystals pack for $15.99 (which includes a bonus of 980 Genesis Crystals for a first-time purchase). One possible reason his skin costs more than previous skins is that it has special animations, but nothing can be confirmed about it at the moment.

It's also worth mentioning that the image in the above Tweet comes from one of the leaks showing off some supposed artwork of him in Genshin Impact 2.8. Fischl has something similar, which can be seen below.

Fischl's skin in Genshin Impact 2.8

I hope I don't disapoint you-//sorry bad english

The two tweets above feature drawings showing the supposed artwork of Fischl. It is worth noting that no 3D model leaks show off these two new skins. Likewise, there aren't any more clear leaks displaying the official artworks of Diluc and Fischl's costumes.

