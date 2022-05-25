Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Diluc and Fischl skin names revealed ahead of official tease

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks reveal that Diluc and Fischl's skins will be known as Red Dead of Night and Ein Immernachtstraum, respectively.

Leaked names are always subject to change (and have changed in the past), so Travelers should keep that in mind. Nonetheless, a few Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have recently discussed these two new outfits, so it's worth looking at them in full.

It is worth noting that Fischl's skin name is incredibly similar to the German title of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. In this case, it's Ein Immernachtstraum versus Ein Sommernachtstraum.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Diluc and Fischl skin names

Diluc's Skin name - Red Dead of Night

The above leak states everything players need to know about the two new outfit names. Whether these names will be their final names remains to be seen, but it is now worth looking at other related Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks covering this topic, starting with their supposed designs.

What do the new skins look like

As of right now, there are no clear images of the new models. All Travelers have to work with are these somewhat vague black backgrounds with orange textures. Still, some talented people drew sketches of these concepts, with black and white images being the clearest representations.

Unfortunately, one can't tell what color her dress is supposed to be because of the medium's limitations. Still, it looks noticeably different from what she usually wears.

Some Travelers have also speculated that the above leak is related to Diluc's skin. Players can see the rigging bones used in the animation, but it shares a similar problem with the previous leak in that it's hard to tell what is going on here. On a related note, some leakers have stated that it will be similar to his KFC artwork.

Supposed price for Diluc's skin

The above leak is relevant because it indicates that Diluc's skin will cost 1,980 Genesis Crystals at its discounted price. Outside of the event, it will rise to 2,480 Genesis Crystals. If the leak is authentic, his outfit will be more expensive than the previous 5-star characters' costumes.

For example, Jean's and Keqing's outfits were priced at 1,350 on discount before rising to 1,680 after their respective events. Going from that to 1,980 and 2,480 Genesis Crystals is nearly 50% more expensive than before. The next Genshin Impact 2.8 leak might explain why Diluc's costume is more costly than usual.

There aren't any definitive leaks showcasing these "special effects," but it is worth mentioning that previous outfits that do not have any unique effects. They looked different, and that was it. Fischl's skin does not have this property, although the leaker does clarify that it could still exist.

It's unknown how much Fischl's skin will cost after the event. What is known is that Fischl is available for free in the Summer Sea Sojourn event for 2,000 event currency. Travelers will have to wait for more Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks, hopefully showcasing both Diluc and Fischl's new outfits.

