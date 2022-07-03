How to get 8000+ primogems for free in Genshin Impact 2.8 update

Genshin Impact version 2.8 brings lots of new additions, especially with the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago island. With this area, players are sure to obtain more Primogems by completing puzzles and searching for chests.

In addition to the island, four new events will reward users with tons of Primogems.

Getting 8000+ Primogems for F2P gamers during Genshin Impact 2.8 update

The Genshin Impact 2.8 update will bring many opportunities for players to stock their Primogem funds. This version is expected to start on July 13 and will last 42 days.

Here is an overview of how F2P Travelers can obtain Primogems for the entire duration.

Game Update Compensation: 300 Primogems Fix Bug Compensation: 300 Primogems Daily Commissions: 2580 Primogems Spiral Abyss: 1800 Primogems Story Quest: 60 Primogems Hangout Event: 90 Primogems Golden Apple Archipelago: 500 Primogems New Events: 2260 Primogems Character Test Runs: 60 Primogems HoYoLAB Daily Check-In: 80 Primogems Version 2.9 Livestream Redeem Code: 300 Primogems

A total of 8330 Primogems, or even more, can be obtained by Genshin Impact users if they complete each of them.

Detailed guide on obtaining 8330 Primogems in version 2.8 update

1) Game Update Compensation

Maintenance and issue fix Primogems compensation (Image via HoYoverse)

The developer of Genshin Impact must provide 300 Primogems as compensation when the server is down during the maintenance update. It is scheduled to be held on July 13, and gamers will receive the rewards after it ends.

2) Fix Bug Compensation

In addition to maintenance, Travelers will also obtain additional compensation but for different reasons. Another 300 Primogems will be sent to players' in-game mail after the maintenance ends for the fixed bug compensation.

3) Daily Commissions

Complete Daily Commissions for Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name implies, Daily Commissions are the daily tasks Genshin Impact users need to complete daily for Primogem rewards. Version 2.8 will take place for 42 days.

In other words, gamers will get a total of 2580 Primogems if they complete the missions without missing a day.

4) Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss is the current end game and provides a high number of Primogems for every cycle. In version 2.8, it will refresh three times.

If Travelers complete floor nine until floor 12 with full stars, they can gain a total of 1800 Primogems.

5) Story Quest

New Story Quest featuring Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

A new story quest will be added after the Genshin Impact 2.8 update, featuring Kaedehara Kazuha. This quest will provide at most 60 Primogems for players who manage to clear it until the end.

6) Hangout Event

Heizou's first Hangout Event (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from the Story Quest, another quest with a new character will also be held. Shikanoin Heizou, a new Anemo character in the game, will get his first Hangout Event in version 2.8. By achieving all endings and secret achievements, users can get a total of 90 Primogems.

7) Golden Apple Archipelago

Golden Apple Archipelago island will return with new chests and puzzles (Image via HoYoverse)

The Golden Apple Archipelago is a rerun island returning in the 2.8 update. Although the Special Program did not state whether the island would be temporary or permanent, gamers can expect a new set of puzzles and chests to spawn there.

By completing all of them, Travelers may find themselves with 500 Primogems.

8) New Events

Four new events will appear in Genshin Impact 2.8, all of which will provide a decent amount of Primogems for Travelers as rewards. The main event, 'Summertime Odyssey,' may give 1000 Primogems, while other side events will provide 420 Primogems.

9) Character Test Runs

All 5-star characters will have character test run (Image via HoYoverse)

Three 5-star characters will have rerun banners, and each will open a character test run. Genshin Impact players who complete all the challenges can gain free 60 Primogems.

10) HoYoLAB Daily Check-In

HoYolab Check-in rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoLAB is the official forum for all games from HoYoverse. The Genshin Impact section has a daily check-in that can gift Travelers with Primogems.

In the span of 42 days of version 2.8, users can get a total of 80 Primogems.

11) Version 2.9 Livestream Redeem Code

The last method is by tuning in to the version 2.9 Special Program. Like the previous livestream, the hosts will give out three new redemption codes that can be claimed for a total of 300 Primogems.

By completing all the methods above, F2P gamers can farm 8330 Primogems during Genshin Impact version 2.8.

