Genshin Impact Nilou leaks: Gameplay, design, and Burst animation revealed

The internet is flooded with Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks. The community already has their hands on leaked footage of Tighnari, Collei, and Dori. Now, leaks have revealed leaked footage of Nilou.

The footage available for Nilou includes:

Elemental Burst animation

Elemental Skill animation

Nilou's leaked footage is not as detailed as the rest of the Sumeru characters, but this article will compile everything for the players' convenience. The leaked footage has a high chance of getting a copyright strike, so readers should take a look at it while it lasts.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Leaked footage shows attack and burst animation of Nilou

This is leaked footage of Nilou casting her Elemental Burst, which seems to have a beautiful animation. At the end of the animation, the water around Nilou takes the shape of blooming Lotus.

Nothing much can be said about the Elemental Burst apart from the fact that it looks aesthetically pleasing. Hydro characters are pretty well-known for their great animations, and Nilou does not dissapoint in that aspect.

Leaked footage shows Nilou performing normal or Hydro-infused attacks. This could be her elemental skill, but it is still too early to state anything from the leaked footage.

Nilou is not scheduled to release until version 3.1 or 3.2, so there is enough time for the Genshin Impact community to figure out her kit.

As can be seen from this leaked clip, players can clearly observe that Nilou is going to be a sword user. Players can also notice the sword in the Elemental Burst animation, where the sword hangs behind her.

Everything known about Nilou from Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks

Nilou and other upcoming characters in future (Image via Genshin Impact)

A recently leaked photo shows the in-game character models of many upcoming characters after the Sumeru update in version 3.0 update. Nilou can be seen standing in the middle beside the male character.

It can be observed that Nilou is a teen female character with long red hair in two pony tails. She can be seen wearing a frilly and exquisite dress with a white and ocean blue design alongside gold accessories. She also has horns that are similar to Azdaha, but of a different color.

Nilou also seems to have a crown accessory attached to her veil.

Despite being from Sumeru, which was thought to consist of a lot of tan characters, Nilou has a pale color. Earlier leaks also revealed that Nilou will be a dancer by profession and has some sort of healing in her kit.

However, the source of the leaks clarified that Nilou is not going to be a healer like Jean or Bennett in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far