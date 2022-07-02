Genshin Impact teases Sumeru with a sneak peek of the Dendro nation

Over the past several days, there have been numerous leaks regarding the release of the Dendro nation, Sumeru, in Genshin Impact. However, for the first time, developers provided the first official teaser for the nation during the 2.8 patch livestream.

As expected, the preview shown to the community looked fantastic. Fans are quite excited regarding the same and Genshin Impact players cannot wait for the release of Sumeru in the coming months.

Obviously, no release date was mentioned, but it is well-known at this point that 2.8 is the final patch that will involve Inazuma. The next patch, which is 3.0, will be introducing Sumeru and the Dendro nation in all its glory.

Sumeru's teaser during Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream showcases tropical forests and vast oceans

The Sumeru teaser that was showcased during the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream was quite fabulous. It was very short, but they did provide the essence of the region, which was more than enough to get fans excited.

The first thing that attracted fans the most was the tropical esthetics, which somewhat cemented the vibe of Sumeru. According to the images, Sumeru will likely be a region based off of the Middle East and South East Asia. Therefore, massive forests, vast oceans, and huge overgrown trees definitely help to strengthen that feeling. Interestingly, even the voice of the Dendro Archon, Kusanali, was heard for a brief moment.

Besides that, the building structures showcased in the livestream also had South East Asian esthetics, further adding onto the beauty of the nation. The clip featured some Arabian music playing in the background, something that is completely different from anything currently present in the game.

It is true that when it comes to gameplay, Genshin Impact does not have a lot of it. Apart from events and occasional story releases, there is not a lot that can keep players engaged for a long time. Thus, when it comes to major regional releases, fans usually get quite excited as the game is usually at its peak during that phase.

In any case, despite the teaser, Sumeru is still quite far away from being released. Unless there is any delay, fans can expect the Dendro region to be available somewhere during the end of August. In the meantime, however, HoYoverse will definitely provide more information on Dendro and the concerned characters as the release date approaches.

It is also important to remember that Dendro still does not exist as a playable element within the game. Clearly, there is definitely going to be a lot of interesting adventures waiting for fans once Sumeru officially launches in late August.

