Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes: When and how to get free primogems

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream is set to take place on July 2, 2022. As always, during the livestream, players will be getting three special codes that will grant them 300 primogems in the game.

Hence, in this article, the time and method of obtaining and redeeming them has been discussed in detail. The upcoming patch within the game is finally going to see the return of Kazuha.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview📣Dear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G7rVshJ9ki

Therefore, free-to-play players will be eagerly waiting for these free primogems to increase the total number of available wishes.

Step-by-step guide to redeem free primogems during Genshin Impact 2.8 event on July 2

The redeem codes to obtain the free primogems will be made available during the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream. Fans can watch the same on the official Twitch channel of Genshin Impact on July 2, 2022, at 8 AM ET (UTC - 4). The stream on the YouTube channel will start at 12:00 PM ET (UTC - 4).

The livestream will feature a total of three redeem codes, each of which will provide 100 primogems along with some rewards such as mystic enhancement ores and mora.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 7/2/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program Preview Part 2Dear Travelers,The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 7/2/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview Part 2 Dear Travelers,The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 7/2/2022 at 12:00 PM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpactMake sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!#GenshinImpact

Once players obtain the codes, they can redeem them in two different ways. One of them is through the official website and the other is through the in-game menu.

Website method for obtaining free primogems

Step 1: Open the Official Genshin Impact website and go to 'Redeem Code.'

Official Genshin Impact Website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Type in all the details, such as User ID and region.

Players will have to provide the necessary details (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Paste the relevant code in the space provided and click on 'Redeem.'

Type the code and click on 'Redeem' (Image via HoYoverse)

In-Game method for obtaining free primogems

Step 1: Press Escape and open the main menu.

Go to in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Navigate to the Settings Tab.

Open the Settings tab (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Go to the account section in the settings tab

Click on Redeem Now (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Click on Redeem now, paste the code, and click on 'Exchange.'

Paste the code and click Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

If the code is entered correctly, Genshin Impact players should be able to obtain the primogems immediately in the in-game mail. All they have to do is claim it for the same to reflect in their account.

These free primogems are quite valuable, especially for free-to-play players who do not wish to spend hundreds of dollars on every banner. In fact, after the highly successful Yelan banner, a lot of players might be short on primogems right now.

Therefore, these 300 primogems should help them to push towards the pity at least a little bit. However, it is still important for players to remember that these codes are not permanent. They expire within approximately 24 hours, and players should redeem them as soon as they are available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far