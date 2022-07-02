Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes: When and how to get free primogems

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream is set to take place on July 2, 2022. As always, during the livestream, players will be getting three special codes that will grant them 300 primogems in the game.
Hence, in this article, the time and method of obtaining and redeeming them has been discussed in detail. The upcoming patch within the game is finally going to see the return of Kazuha.
Therefore, free-to-play players will be eagerly waiting for these free primogems to increase the total number of available wishes.
Step-by-step guide to redeem free primogems during Genshin Impact 2.8 event on July 2
The redeem codes to obtain the free primogems will be made available during the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream. Fans can watch the same on the official Twitch channel of Genshin Impact on July 2, 2022, at 8 AM ET (UTC - 4). The stream on the YouTube channel will start at 12:00 PM ET (UTC - 4).
The livestream will feature a total of three redeem codes, each of which will provide 100 primogems along with some rewards such as mystic enhancement ores and mora.
Once players obtain the codes, they can redeem them in two different ways. One of them is through the official website and the other is through the in-game menu.
Website method for obtaining free primogems
Step 1: Open the Official Genshin Impact website and go to 'Redeem Code.'
Step 2: Type in all the details, such as User ID and region.
Step 3: Paste the relevant code in the space provided and click on 'Redeem.'
In-Game method for obtaining free primogems
Step 1: Press Escape and open the main menu.
Step 2: Navigate to the Settings Tab.
Step 3: Go to the account section in the settings tab
Step 4: Click on Redeem now, paste the code, and click on 'Exchange.'
If the code is entered correctly, Genshin Impact players should be able to obtain the primogems immediately in the in-game mail. All they have to do is claim it for the same to reflect in their account.
These free primogems are quite valuable, especially for free-to-play players who do not wish to spend hundreds of dollars on every banner. In fact, after the highly successful Yelan banner, a lot of players might be short on primogems right now.
Therefore, these 300 primogems should help them to push towards the pity at least a little bit. However, it is still important for players to remember that these codes are not permanent. They expire within approximately 24 hours, and players should redeem them as soon as they are available.