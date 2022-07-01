Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream countdown and expected announcements

The 2.8 Special Program of Genshin Impact has been announced, and the community is thrilled to learn about all the upcoming content. As usual, the livestream will be hosted by Aether's voice actor, but this time, he will be joined by the voice actors of Kazuha and Fischl as well.

The 2.8 Special Program is scheduled to go live on July 02, 2022, at 8.00 AM (UTC-4). To help readers keep track of the 2.8 Special Program, a universal countdown has been added to the article. Here is everything players need to know about the livestream and expected announcements from Genshin Impact's next patch update.

Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream and universal countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview📣Dear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G7rVshJ9ki

Official social media channels of Genshin Impact have announced the premiere of the 2.8 Special Program on July 2 at 8.00 AM (UTC-4). Although the notice does not mention anything about the duration of the livestream, players can expect it to be one to two hours long.

The duration really depends on how much information the developers will reveal about the upcoming content. The 2.8 livestream is scheduled to go live on various official channels. Here is a list of these channels:

Players can click on these links to directly access the official channels to watch the livestream on the scheduled date. Twitch and Bilibili channels will showcase the live premiere of the 2.8 Special Program, while the YouTube channel will broadcast the livestream in three to four hours for anyone who misses it. The great part is that the re-broadcast livestream will permanently stay on the official YouTube channel where players can watch it anytime.

For those confused about the timezone, readers can take the help of the universal countdown below. The universal countdown will disclose the remaining time before the 2.8 livestream starts.

Genshin Impact announcements to expect from 2.8 livestream

Here is a summary of the upcoming content players should look forward to in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream:

Shikanoin Heizou

Character Reruns (Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya)

Free copy of Fischl and free skin

New paid skin for Diluc

Golden Apple Archipelago

Redeem Code (300 Primogems)

New 4-star weapon

Shikanoin Heizou is a new 4-star character that will debut in patch 2.8 alongside Kazuha and Klee in Phase I banners. Phase II will feature a solo rerun of Yoimiya. Further information about the 4-star characters will be revealed in the 2.8 Special Program.

New skins are also expected to be released in the 2.8 livestream for Diluc and Fischl. Additionally, players can also get their hands on a free copy of the latter character by participating in the Golden Apple Archipelago mini event.

The Golden Apple Arcipelago will also introduce a unique set of islands with new stories and mechanisms to explore the island. Kazuha is also getting a new story quest where players will receive a new 4-star sword after completing the quest.

Do keep in mind that the 2.8 livestream will release three redeem codes that will grant 100 primogems each along with other rewards. Genshin Impact players should make sure to claim these codes as these will expire within 24 hours of their release.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far