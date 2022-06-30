Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream: When and where to watch, and how to get redeem codes

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream has been announced and players are patiently waiting for it. During the special program, Kaedehara Kazuha and Fischl's English voice actors will be among the guests, including one mystery guest.

Players can expect Heizou's character to be officially announced, along with three new redemption codes for all fans worldwide. This article will include the date and link to watch the livestream and how to obtain the new redemption codes in Genshin Impact.

When and where to watch Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>



It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!



#GenshinImpact Version 2.8 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more! Version 2.8 Special Program Preview📣Dear Travelers,The special program will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 7/2, 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…It feature juicy details about V2.8. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and more!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/G7rVshJ9ki

Genshin Impact version 2.8 livestream will premiere on July 2 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). The duration is unknown to the community, but players can assume it to be around 30 minutes to 1 hour, depending on how much information the guests will reveal. The special program will be aired on the official Twitch channel, and players can access it here.

The game's official YouTube channel for English version (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who can't empty their schedule within time can watch the replay of the livestream on the official YouTube channel on the same day, but four hours later at 12:00 PM (UTC-4). The video will stay on the channel, so players can watch it anytime.

Players who are confused about the timezone can view the countdown below. The remaining time for the 2.8 Special Program will be shown according to the reader's own timezone.

How to get redeem codes from Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream

During the 2.8 livestream, guests will provide three redemption codes at random intervals.

Previous redemption code during a live stream (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can write the Primogem codes when the images are being displayed during the Special Program and redeem them. However, it is recommended to redeem the code right after getting it, as it has a time limit of 12 hours. Travelers who miss the time frame won't get the Primogem rewards.

There are two methods to use the codes:

Redemption code official website In-game

Redeem codes from the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Fans who have a limited internet connection or time should use the first method as it is faster than the second one. They only need to open the website in advance and copy-paste the code when it is released.

However, make sure to sign in using their HoYoverse account and select the correct server to ensure the rewards arrive in the right account. Once you enter the code within the empty box, click on Redeem to complete the transaction.

Redeem code in Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method must be used within the Genshin Impact game. Open Settings from the Paimon Menu and go to the Account at the second bottom. Tap on the 'Redeem Now' option to enter the codes one by one and redeem them.

Once Travelers have successfully redeemed all the codes, they can open their in-game mail and claim the Primogem rewards.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far