Where to watch Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream this week

Genshin Impact has officially made the 2.8 Special Program announcement. Previous leaks have already shared tons about upcoming content such as character reruns, events, and the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Travelers can either tune in on the official Twitch (EN) or Bilibili (CN) channels to watch the 2.8 Special Program live. Otherwise, players can watch the re-broadcast of the livestream on the official YouTube channel. The 2.8 Special Program is scheduled for July 2, 2022, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4).

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming livestream in Genshin Impact.

Players can watch Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program this week

As mentioned earlier, the officials at Genshin Impact have announced the upcoming 2.8 Special Program to premiere in two days, on July 2, 2022. The livestream is expected to start at 08:00 AM (UTC-4). Here's where players can watch the premiere:

Twitch (English)

Bilibili (Chinese)

YouTube

Travelers can choose their desired channel to watch the livestream. While Twitch and Bilibili are live premiers, YouTube will re-broadcast the premiere. The internet is already flowing with previous leaks that will make the Genshin Impact community aware of the upcoming character reruns, events, and new islands.

The Golden Apple Archipelago will make their first rerun since last summer's period. The new set of islands even responds to a mechanism that can change the layout of the Dragonspine. Players will also get to see familiar faces such as Mona, Fischl, Kazuha, Xinyan, and Yunjin.

What to expect from the upcoming patch 2.8 update?

The upcoming patch 2.8 update will release several things, and Travelers can choose where to spend their Primogems. Here is a summary of all the upcoming content in the livestream:

Redeem codes for 300 primogems

Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya reruns

Shikanoin Heizou showcase

New events

Diluc and Fischl skin

Free Fischl skin

Three redeem codes will appear on the livestream, where players can make 300 Primogems. Remember that these redeem codes have an expiration date of 24 hours, right after they are announced. Hence, players should claim the redeem codes through in-game settings or the official Genshin Impact redemption site.

Many 5-star characters such as Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya will appear on the character event banners. Two new outfits will be released by Gehshin Impact after the patch update.

Shikanoin Heizou is an upcoming 4-star character with an Anemo vision. Heizou is the first male catalyst user on the roster, and he can infuse Anemo in his physical melee-based martial arts. The new Golden Apple Archipelago will also bring tons of mini-games where players can earn primogems.

The upcoming patch will start a new story where Travelers will also get to meet old and familiar faces such as Mona, Xinyan, Fischl, and many more. Based on the leaks, players might also meet someone from Sumeru named Nahida, who can be a playable character in the game's future updates.

