Genshin Impact Core of the Apparatus event: Total Primogems and gameplay details

The next event for Genshin Impact is now set in stone with a new announcement from the developer. Core of the Apparatus is the latest in-game event where players will make robot furnishings.

During the event, Travelers will need to help Bertrand, a Fontaine mechanical toymaker in Inazuma, acquire supplies and build test products to earn redemption vouchers. Players can then exchange the redemption vouchers for robot furnishings.

Aside from the furniture, there are also Primogems, Hero's Wit, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mora, and other rewards after they complete the event challenges.

Core of the Apparatus event gameplay in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Help Bertrand, a Fontaine mechanical toymaker in Inazuma, gather materials and build test products...



〓Event Duration〓

06/29 10:00:00 - 07/11 03:59:59



More Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/77…



#GenshinImpact "Core of the Apparatus" Event: Make Robot FurnishingsHelp Bertrand, a Fontaine mechanical toymaker in Inazuma, gather materials and build test products...〓Event Duration〓06/29 10:00:00 - 07/11 03:59:59More Details >>> "Core of the Apparatus" Event: Make Robot FurnishingsHelp Bertrand, a Fontaine mechanical toymaker in Inazuma, gather materials and build test products...〓Event Duration〓06/29 10:00:00 - 07/11 03:59:59More Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/77…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/uIpoQzvd4y

The new event in Genshin Impact, Core of the Apparatus, will be available from June 29 until July 11. There are multiple conditions players need to complete before they are able to play the event.

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the "Ritou Escape Plan" part of the Archon Quest: "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" Complete the World Quest "Chisato's Letter"

Equip the Material Collector gadget from Inventory (Image via HoYoverse)

Equip the 'Material Collector' gadget obtained from Bertrand to complete the three processes, Source Material Collection, Elemental Charge, and Core Activation, during the event. The Material Collector will make more progress once players have gathered all the necessary materials. They will continue on to the next procedure once the progress reaches 100%.

Complete the steps to get a redemption voucher for robotic furnishing (Image via HoYoverse)

To create robotic furnishings, complete the three steps mentioned above. The robots can have a variety of possible model types and animations, which will be determined by what players did during the three processes.

There is a small chance of developing a random model or a unique robotic setup that is capable of performing all three animations. Genshin Impact players can view the process of creating different designs for robotic furnishings and movements on the archive guide page.

Use the trade function with friends to obtain the specific robot (Image via HoYoverse)

During the event, Travelers can claim a total of four robots from test model vouchers. If they are unable to produce the model they want, players can use the trade function to send requests and obtain the product model that they need.

Place the robotic furnishing in the Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

To receive the corresponding redemption vouchers, create robotic furnishings with various designs and motions. These redemption vouchers can then be exchanged with Bertrand to obtain robotic furnishings that can be placed in the Serenitea Pot.

All rewards in Core of the Apparatus event (Image via HoYoverse)

While there are no exclusive rewards for the Core of the Apparatus in Genshin Impact, it does provide noteworthy prizes like Primogems, Mystic Enhancement Ore, Mora, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Character EXP Materials. Based on the previous event, it is safe to assume that players will receive 420 Primogems.

This new event in Genshin Impact will be a great method for players to farm Primogems for the character banner they want in the future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far