Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream date, time, and how to get redeem codes

Officials at Genshin Impact have a pattern of hosting the Special Program at least two weeks before further version updates. Assuming the developers will continue to follow this same pattern after the month-long delay for patch 2.7, players can expect the version 2.8 livestream to premiere on July 1, 2022.

Coincidentally, the expected date happens to be a Friday and all the previous livestreams have occurred on Fridays as well. As expected, the livestream will likely reveal a large amount of upcoming content for the popular gacha title. Here is everything players need to know about the 2.8 Special Program date and time.

Genshin Impact: Release date and time for the 2.8 Special Program

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

An old tweet published by Genshin Impact officials mentions the expected date for the patch 2.8 livestream. Based on the tweet, the expected date was scheduled to be July 13, 2022. Players must already know that the developers schedule all their patch updates and livestreams earlier. In fact, the developers have a tradition of organizing the livestream program two weeks prior to the update. This is why players can expect the 2.8 Special Program to premiere in early July 2022.

A recent post by credible leakers SaveYourPrimos posted an image of the Genshin Impact update calendar. The calendar has taken into account the month-long delay in the release of version 2.7, with all the other relevant dates being revamped accordingly. Based on the new and updated calendar, the expected date for the 2.8 Special Program is expected to be July 1, 2022.

Livestream premiere time and how to get redeem codes

Previous leaks have already shared the official artwork for version 2.8 that will be used during the Special Program. Considering the start time for previous ones, the 2.8 Special Program is expected to go live at 08.00 am (UTC-4) on their official Twitch channel. This will be followed by the official YouTube channel to re-broadcast the Special Program four hours after the end of the livestream.

Genshin Impact's official Twitter account will most likely announce the premiere of the Special Program a few days before its occurrence. Players can watch the English version of the livestream on Twitch and YouTube, while the Chinese version will be broadcast on Bilibili.

Redeem codes worth 600 Primogems will be shared on the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The livestream will also disclose redeem codes at regular intervals that players can redeem later to claim free Primogems and other rewards. These rewards can include Mora, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and others. As per the usual trend, a total of three redeem codes will likely be shared, similar to the format of the image shown above.

Players must remember that these redemption codes are usually valid for only 24 hours, so they are advised to claim them as quickly as possible. Players can choose to either redeem these codes on the Genshin Impact official redemption site or through the redeem option which are part of the in-game settings. Successfully claiming these codes will send the rewards to players' in-game mail, where the rewards must be received within 30 days or they will expire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far