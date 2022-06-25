When and where to watch Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream? Expected date and time details

If the past is anything to go by, the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream should air on July 1, 2022. More often than not, these Special Programs tend to air on a Friday, approximately two weeks before the Version Update. Here are some quick examples from the recent past:

Version 2.7 Special Program: May 20, 2022

Version 2.7 release date: May 31, 2022

Version 2.6 Special Program: March 18, 2022

Version 2.6 release date: March 30, 2022

Version 2.5 Special Program: February 4, 2022

Version 2.5 release date: February 16, 2022

Travelers can see that the time between the Special Program and the release date tends to be 11 to 12 days apart as of late. As for where Travelers can expect to watch the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream, the Special Programs have always been viewable on Twitch and YouTube.

Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream speculations

This old Tweet reveals that the next Version Update is expected to launch on July 13, 2022. Based on the tradition established in the previous section (Special Programs begin 11 to 12 days before the Version Update), then July 1, 2022, is the most likely release date for the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream.

These Special Programs tend to start on Fridays at 8:00 (UTC-4) on Twitch. And the YouTube version tends to begin four hours later, which can be beneficial for some Travelers. Here are the links to the official Twitch and YouTube channels:

Their Twitter account will likely advertise the Special Program a few days before it airs. Keep in mind that the above links are for the English Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream; the livestream in other languages will use different links (like bilibili for the Chinese version).

What to expect?

The official artwork for the Version Update (Image via HoYoverse)

There are several things that Travelers can expect to see in the forthcoming Special Program. Some of those include:

Three new temporary Redeem Codes for 300 Primogems total

Banner information (such as potential reruns)

Heizou showcase

New events

It isn't currently known what those Redeem Codes are, but Travelers should know that they will be posted practically everywhere. Hence, they don't necessarily need to watch the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream when it airs in order to acquire them.

Nonetheless, it's advisable to do so for players who want to get the Primogems as soon as possible.

Current leaks suggest that Klee and Kazuha will have a rerun in the first phase, with Yoimiya having a rerun in the second half. This Special Program could confirm or invalidate those leaks. These leaks also state that Heizou is in the first phase (the Klee and Kazuha rerun in this case).

Heizou is a brand new playable character with several gameplay leaks already featuring him. Past leaked characters of a similar nature have always appeared in the Special Program before the Version Update featuring them, so it should also happen with him.

Remember, the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream is expected to air on July 1, 2022, while the Version Update comes out on July 13, 2022.

