Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream: Expected date, time, and countdown

With the addition of phase 2 and the Arataki Itto banner in Genshin Impact, players are now patiently waiting for the version 2.8 livestream announcement. There is no doubt that the next update will be a major one, as version 2.7 was a filler. One thing is for sure, the new Anemo character Shikanoin Heizou will be making his debut in the near future.

Aside from the new character announcement, there is also a possibility of a new weapon and map coming to the game. The date for the version 2.8 livestream is yet to be announced, but the community can predict the date from the previous announcement in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.8 Special Program's expected date, time, and countdown

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.



genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

Based on the tweet above, Genshin Impact version 2.8 update has already been announced to be released on July 13 on their official social media accounts. In addition, veteran players will know that the livestream is always held two weeks before the release of the new update, on Friday night (on UTC+8).

With these two pieces of information, Travelers can expect the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream to be held on July 1, at 8:00 PM (UTC+8). Although this is not official yet, the community wholeheartedly believes it will be broadcast on the said date.

Players can view the countdown below to see the remaining time for the 2.8 Special Program.

Where to watch version 2.8 Special Program

The platforms to watch the livestream has not changed in months, and most likely won't in the near future. The special program will be broadcast in different languages and each of them will be aired on different platforms.

Official Twitch account (Image via Twitch)

For the English language, gamers can watch the livestream from the official Genshin Impact Twitch account. Even if they miss the special program on Twitch, players can rest assured as the developer will upload the video on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel here.

Official Bilibili account for the game (Image via Bilibili)

The event will premiere in Chinese language on Bilibili, a platform similar to YouTube. Players should remember that the CN version will not have English subtitles.

Genshin Impact KR Official YouTube (Image via YouTube)

For Korea, the live stream will be broadcast on their official YouTube account. Similar to the CN version, there will be no English subtitles during the Special Program on this platform.

Three new redeem codes during the 2.8 livestream

Redeem code in special program 2.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the trends of the previous special program, a total of three new redemption codes will be released during the stream. Each of them will provide 100 Primogems to every player who manages to claim them before the expiration date.

Usually, these codes will stay relevant for 12 hours, so players have very limited time to redeem them.

Shikanoin Heizou is a new character that will be released in version 2.8. Furthermore, the next update may add the rerun banner for Kaedehara Kazuha and Yoimiya, as both of them have not returned to the game for a very long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far