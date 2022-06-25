Genshin Impact OST web event guide: How to get free Primogems in easy steps

Genshin Impact has introduced a new web event called Echoes of The Chasm in version 2.7. Officials at HoYoverse love to organize various mini web-events where players can participate in giveaways to get a chance to win free Primogems

The upcoming patch update will introduce tons of new characters to the event wish banners such as Kazuha, Tighnari, Dendro Archon and more. New and F2P players should take every chance they can get to save up primogems for the upcoming characters.

Here is a quick guide players can follow to complete the web event quickly and collect some freebies in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Easy steps to complete "Echoes of the Chasm" OST web-event and collect free Primogems

Genshin Impact has come out with an Original Soundtrack (OST) Album for the Chasm. Officials have also hosted a web-event around it as well for players to earn rewards while enjoying these beautiful soundtracks.

Unlike other web-events, players just have to listen to any of the three tracks in the OST album of their choice to win Primogems and more. Click on the link provided in the tweet attached above or click here.

Genshin Impact players will be redirected to the HoYoLab event page and there they can scroll down to the page to find five OST tracks. Fortunately, it is not necessary to listen to the entire soundtrack, just play and pause any three tracks to complete the requirement. Scroll further down to find the "Share to Wind Primogems" at the bottom part of the event page.

Click on the option and choose any social media platform to share it on your personal homepage. Keep in mind that this step can be tricked by simply copying the link to the clipboard and not having to post anything on one's personal social media account.

Event rewards and how to claim the free Primogems?

Aside from free Primogems, the developers have also shared official phone wallpapers with the fans. The web event will be live from June 23 to June 30, 2022 and the the lucky winners will be rewarded within seven days after the web event ends.

All players who have successfully shared the event after listening to three soundtracks from the OST album will be counted as participants for the giveaway. Based on the rules of the event, two million winners will be chosen at random and will be gifted with 40 Primoegms along with an event-exclusive HoYoLAB avatar frame.

The lucky draw results and the redemption codes for the 40 Primogems will all be shared on HoYoLAB's forum message after the event ends.

Winners can choose to redeem their codes from the official Genshin Impact website or through the in-game "Redeem Now" feature. Keep in mind that the redemption code will expire three days after their announcement, so participants of the giveaway should keep an eye out for future announcements after the end of this web event.

