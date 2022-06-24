How to play Genshin Impact on GeForce NOW: Complete guide

Fans of NVIDIA GeForce NOW can now play Genshin Impact on the service via official means in most countries. It's pretty straightforward to set up, but those who need some assistance can consult this guide. It will include some obvious information along with useful tips to make it easier for those who wish to play the popular game on this service.

Basically, players must:

Download and install NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Sign up and pick a relevant membership plan. Find Genshin Impact in the program and play it there.

Note: If NVIDIA GeForce NOW isn't available to you because of the country you live in, you can use any VPN to gain access to this service.

Here's how you can play Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

First things first, Travelers need to have this program downloaded and installed in order to play Genshin Impact on it. Here is a quick hyperlink to the official website:

There are various options such as Windows PC, Mac OS, and Android for gamers to consider. Download the relevant one for you. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, there is a "JOIN NOW" button on the top right of the website. Click on it to see a few different membership options:

Free

$9.99 monthly

$19.99 monthly

Free members would have to wait in queues, while the more expensive options have progressively better rewards. Once you select the relevant membership plan (by clicking on the "JOIN" button), you should see an account screen. Log in or create a new account there.

Playing Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Travelers will see Genshin Impact's current splash art in this program (Image via HoYoverse)

It's now time for you to boot up NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Genshin Impact can easily be found in the following categories:

GFN Thursday

Free-to-Play

Searching for it in the search bar at the top of the program

It doesn't matter which method players use. All that matters is that you select it and either select the "PLAY" option to test how well it runs on your device or "LIBRARY" if you want faster access to it in the future.

Gamers will need a HoYoverse account to play the game. If you have ever played Genshin Impact on Android, iOS, or PC, then you should already have an account (just log in with your username and password). Otherwise, you need to create a new account (it's a yellow "Register Now" option on the login screen).

Players who don't pay for NVIDIA GeForce NOW will see this queue screen (Image via NVIDIA)

Gamers with the free membership option will see a screen similar to the above image. You have two choices here:

Click on the green "UPGRADE" button and select one of the paid options

Wait it out

There is no specified time for how long you will have to wait if you choose the latter. It can be a few seconds or several minutes; all you know is how many gamers are ahead of you (the closer it is to 0, the closer you are to playing the game).

Apart from that, it's the same game that Travelers should know and love.

