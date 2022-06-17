If you're interested in playing Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW, then this guide is made for you. However, before getting started with the process, there are several disclaimers to mention:

Genshin Impact is scheduled to officially launch globally on the platform on June 23, 2022. Disclaimer 2: Players can play the game beforehand if they live in Canada or use a VPN to set their location to Canada.

With all of these disclaimers out of the way, here's a step-by-step guide on how to play Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Step-by-step guide on how to play Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Step 1) Getting NVIDIA GeForce NOW

The official GeForce NOW website (Image via NVIDIA)

To get started, Travelers need to get NVIDIA GeForce NOW. If one already has it, they can skip to the next step. Players need to download the following program from the official website:

On the website, you should see an option to download the service on a variety of different platforms. Choose the relevant one for you, although it should be noted that this article will be based on the Windows PC version.

Download and install the program on your system with the normal installation process.

Step 2) Signing Up

How the service looks like when the player isn't logged in (Image via NVIDIA)

In the second step, Genshin Impact players should try to boot up the new service. There is a button on the top right that states 'LOG IN.' Click on it to see a webpage that will state: 'Log in with your GeForce NOW provider.'

If you don't have an account, click on 'JOIN TODAY.' Otherwise, click on NVIDIA to either enter your email or use one of the alternative ways to log in.

The login page (Image via NVIDIA)

Once you successfully log in or create an account, you should check NVIDIA GeForce NOW, which should show your account name on the top right. Make sure to sign up for a specific membership, which you can also find in the hyperlink posted below (a free option is available):

Step 3) Finding Genshin Impact

Search for the game in GeForce NOW (Image via NVIDIA, HoYoverse)

This step is where all of the disclaimers are the most relevant. If the player doesn't live in a country where the game is playable right now and wishes to play the game before June 23, 2022, they need to use a VPN. Both free VPNs and paid VPNs will suffice as long as they provide the ability to connect to Canada.

After this, type 'Genshin Impact' into the search bar. If you do not see the game, it means that it is not available to you for a few reasons:

The VPN service hasn't successfully connected to Canada or another available country

You live in a country where this service isn't available

If you see the game in the application, hover your mouse over Genshin Impact and select the "Play" button (you can also add it to your library).

Step 4) Waiting in the Queue (Free members only)

You should be in a queue now if you're on the free membership (Image via NVIDIA)

If you have selected the free membership option, you will have to wait in a queue. Once your placement moves up to 0, you should be able to play Genshin Impact. Alternatively, you can upgrade to one of the paid options to skip this hassle every time you want to play Genshin Impact on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Step 5) Finally playing the game

If your Internet is bad or if you are using a bad VPN, you will see this message (Image via NVIDIA, miHoYo)

Once the player finally gets past the queue, they should be able to play the game. Players are advised to secure a strong internet connection and a good VPN service (if required) for a smooth experience. Some gamers love cloud-based gaming, and for those, NVIDIA GeForce NOW is a huge boon.

