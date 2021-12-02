How to download Genshin Impact on PC: All possible methods in 2021

There are two primary ways to download Genshin Impact on PC in 2021.

These two methods will lead the players through the following:

Website Epic Games Store

Whichever option the player chooses is up to their personal preference. Both work fine for the PC version of Genshin Impact, and the player only needs to pick one. It's worth noting that there is no official support for Genshin Impact on macOS; it's only officially available on PC through Windows.

There are ways to play it on macOS, but this article will solely cover the Windows version (and strictly the official methods).

Here is how to download and play Genshin Impact on PC

How the Genshin Impact launcher looks like (Image via miHoYo)

It's worth noting that Genshin Impact isn't exclusive to the Epic Games Store, it's merely an alternative for PC players. There is no need to download Genshin Impact through both the official website and Epic Games Stores.

The Epic Games Launcher isn't a valid option for players living in select countries, so the first method will be the more popular and accessible method.

Website

The official homepage (Image via miHoYo)

Soon-to-be Genshin Impact players on PC can download the official game launcher through the official website. Its URL should state:

They should be taken to a new page with a yellow "Download" button on the top right. However, that button is an alternative way to get to this home page. Hence, it won't automatically download the game. Players need to click on "Windows" on the screen with Amber, Kaeya, Lisa, and Jean to download the game.

Doing so will give them a file to download. Run it to install it in the appropriate location.

Epic Games Store

The store page for Genshin Impact (Image via Epic Games)

Here is a succinct summary of what to do for downloading Genshin Impact on the Epic Games Store:

Open up the Epic Games Launcher. Near the top left is a search bar. Click on it and type "Genshin Impact," and search for it. As it's a free game, players need to click on "Get." It will take players to an order page. As it costs $0.00, it doesn't matter. Click on "Place Order." It will now show up in the player's library. Head to the library (it's also on the left side of the Epic Games Launcher). Click on Genshin Impact to choose an install location.

Follow the rest of the prompts that the installation wizard will give. Once that's done, players can play Genshin Impact on PC through the Epic Games Launcher by clicking on it in the library.

Edited by R. Elahi

