Genshin Impact is coming to NVIDIA GeForce NOW this month, official announcement reveals more

Travelers who weren't able to participate in the limited beta for Genshin Impact on NVIDIA GeForce NOW should know that its official launch is on June 23, 2022. That date is based on NVIDIA GeForce NOW's official Twitter account, posting that the game is scheduled to come out next week, Thursday.

For those who don't know, NVIDIA GeForceNOW is a cloud-based gaming service. As the name implies, it's owned by NVIDIA, and players will need reliable internet to make full use of its services.

The above tweet simply shows off a brief Genshin Impact 2.7 trailer that Travelers should already be familiar with, but it might interest casual gamers who haven't seen it yet. There are also fans of this service who haven't played the game yet, so they might wish to try it for the first time.

In this case, they should remember that the game will be playable on this service for the general public on June 23, 2022. If they check out NVIDIA GeForce Now right now, they should see an advertisement for the game upon starting the service.

There is a green button that states "UPGRADE TODAY" for those who might wish to get faster speeds when playing the game. The three membership options are:

Free

$9.99 monthly

$19.99 monthly

The differences between the memberships will be described down below.

What players should know about Genshin Impact's arrival to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

What players should see if they boot up the service right now (Image via NVIDIA)

Free membership is available to everybody. The benefits include:

"Standard Access to Gaming Servers"

1-hour sessions

The $9.99 option (also known as Priority) is useful for having RTX ON and offers:

"Priority Access to Premium Servers"

6-hour sessions

1080p

60 FPS

The $19.99 option (also known as RTX 3080) offers:

Access to special RTX 3080 servers

8-hour sessions

4K resolution

120 FPS

Free membership is all that one needs to play Genshin Impact, although some Travelers might prefer the better FPS and faster speeds of the paid options.

There was another tweet by the official NVIDIA GeForce NOW Twitter account, although the blog doesn't mention much. It basically states that Genshin Impact is a popular game and that the company got great feedback from the limited beta. The game is still scheduled to come out next week (expected release date: June 23, 2022).

Otherwise, that official blog post includes another Genshin Impact 2.7 trailer and some brief advertisements for other games coming out this week. Travelers can download NVIDIA GeForce NOW on the official website in preparation for this release, as well as enjoy the current library of games available on the platform.

