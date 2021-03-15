Genshin Impact's lucrative gacha banners often lure the gacha addicts to wish their favorite characters with real money. While some players prefer spending thousands of dollars in the game, some prefer staying on the F2P(Free To Play) side.

That being said, some players chose to get a huge amount of Primogems for cheap via 3rd party and illegal top-up sources. This method has horrible consequences, as miHoYo shows no mercy while punishing the exploiters.

Genshin Impact cheap top-ups are scams: It can lead to Negative Primogems count and get your account banned

Usually, scammers put up an advertisement offering Primogems at extremely cheaper rates than official pricing. They use stolen credit cards, illegal gift vouchers, or VPNs to purchase genesis crystals from a region with comparatively cheaper rates. All of the above methods breach miHoYo's terms of service, which results in immediate action on the buyer's account.

Primogems are in negative numbers after the deduction.

Some scammers even use their own and legit payment methods to top-up genesis crystals in buyers' accounts for cheap. Once the deal is completed from both ends and the scammer receives his payment, he files a chargeback to refund the purchase.

Warning regarding the Refund abuse and consequences of Negative Primogems amount

Once refunded, miHoYo reverts its benefits by deducting the Primogems from the victim's account. Apart from losing the Primogems, the victim gets a warning from the Genshin Impact team to purchase enough Primogems within a given period of time and compensate for the negative Primogem amount.

If the amount is not compensated via legit purchase within the given time, the involved Genshin Impact account gets banned.

Genshin Impact account banned after not compensating the deducted Primogems within the given time.

The ban usually lasts for 10 years, if not permanent to be precise. It's advisable for players to always top-up Crystals/Primagems and other purchases via official channels only. In 3rd party deals, there is always a risk of the account getting stolen or refund abuse by the crystal seller, which can be devastating.

