All three Genshin Impact 3.0 character abilities and Dendro MC skills revealed ahead of Sumeru release

New Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about upcoming characters in the version 3.0 update. They suggest the arrival of three new Sumeru-based characters and Travelers gaining Dendro powers.

Here is a quick rundown of the latest leaks:

Tighnari (5-star): Dendro Bow

Collei (4-star): Dendro Bow

Dori (4-star): Electro Claymore

Dendro Traveler

The following article will cover all the latest leaks regarding the new Sumeru character and Dendro Traveler in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Leaks reveal a list of new upcoming characters in Sumeru update

Credible leaker Ubatcha has shared tons of new information that also includes new characters that will debut in the patch 3.0 update. Based on the leaks, the Sumeru update will introduce a new 5-star, two new 4-stars, and Travelers will unlock Dendro powers after interacting with Sumeru's Statue of the Seven.

Tighnari (5-star)

Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows. [Questionable]Tighnari can be described as an "EM - Dendro Ganyu". His Charged attacks have 2 levels and instead of the "bloom" that Ganyu has, it's extra arrows that track after hitting. His E/Q center around doing dmg and then enhancing the aforementioned tracking arrows.

Tighnari is the first 5-star male Sumeru character who will be introduced to Genshin Impact. Unsurprisingly, Tighnari has a Dendro vision and has mastery over bow weapons. In the latest leaks, sources have described him as an Elemental Mastery - Dendro Ganyu.

Similar to Ganyu, Tighnari has two levels for his charged attacks, which produces more arrows that can track enemies. Additionally, the leaks also mention that his skills and bursts are primarily for dealing damage and enhancing homing arrows. This implies that Tighnari could be the first Dendro DPS character for players to summon from the 3.0 banners.

Collei (4-star)

Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc [Questionable]Collei throws a huge boomerang and has a cute companion similar to Baron Bunny or Guoba etc

Collei is one of the 4-star characters that will debut in Genshin Impact's patch 3.0 update. In the official manga, she was the experimental subject of Fatui Harbinger and was shown to have strong powers without a vision.

Surprisingly, the new leaks suggest that Collei will have a Dendro vision, and she will also have a cute companion that looks similar to Baron Bunny. Additionally, the information also mentions that Collei will be able to throw a big boomerang. This may have to do something regarding her abilities and possibly her Elemental Burst since Collei also has mastery over the bow.

Dori (4-star)

Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP [Questionable]Dori has healing in (at least) part of her kit where she also deals off field dmg, described as like Shinobu's E (Skill) without the drawback of losing HP

Dori is the final new character that will be introduced in the Genshin Impact 3.0 banner. New leaks suggest that she has the same character model as Sayu and also wields a Claymore. However, the leaks also mention that she has Electro vision and that part of her abilities can provide healing somewhat similar to Kuki Shinobu.

If the leaks are true, Dori could be an addition to the roster as an off-field healer. There is no other information about her kit so players will have to wait for further leaks or announcements.

Dendro Traveler

Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:



Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacks

Electro -> Increases speed of objects attacks

Pyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes. [Questionable]Dendro travellers spawns an object (Lisa's Q Style) that gets buffed when it infuses with 3 other elements. Those being:Hydro -> Increases range of objects attacksElectro -> Increases speed of objects attacksPyro -> Object explodes, similar to Pyro slimes.

In the version 3.0 update of Genshin Impact, Travelers will visit Sumeru, which is also where they will unlock their Dendro powers. Based on recent leaks, Dendro Traveler can summon an object similar to Lisa's Burst that will supposedly deal damage to enemies standing inside its AoE range.

What makes this ability unique is that players can infuse other elements to buff it. While infusing Hydro will increase the AoE range of the attacks, infusing Electro will increase the rate of fire. Lastly, players can also infuse Pyro to explode and deal AoE damage.

