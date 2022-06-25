Top 7 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream

Many Travelers predict that the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream will begin soon, so there are plenty of expectations for this highly awaited update. Most of these expectations are easy to predict based on what's been shown in the leaks for this Version Update. However, the upcoming Special Program can only cover so much content, so players should keep their expectations in check.

Essentially, players should expect the bare minimum to appear in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream (basically some quick overview of what has been leaked thus far). The following listicle features some of the most likely content that will show up based on how past livestreams have been formatted.

Some players predict that a quick glimpse of Sumeru could be showcased, so that will be listed here as an honorable mention.

Character banners are highly likely to appear in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream

1) Redeem codes

Many Travelers will see something similar to this when they successfully redeem those codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Each Special Program includes three Redeem codes that give Travelers 300 Primogems and other minor rewards. It would be reasonable to expect the same to happen in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream. They will only last for about a day, but many players will try to look them up and redeem them for free loot.

Those Redeem codes are expected to be scattered throughout the upcoming Special Program to keep players watching.

2) Heizou showcase

New characters tend to get brief showcases, so it should be no different with Heizou in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream. He has had practically everything leaked about him already, so those who follow leaks won't discover much new content in this Special Program.

However, it will be great for casual gamers who haven't paid attention to these leaks (or actively avoided them). It's also nice to see an official showcase for the sake of video quality that will be much higher than many of the initial leaks.

3) Character banners

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn [2.8]Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

How extensively banner phases are covered in a Special Program differs on a livestream-to-livestream basis. At the very least, Travelers can expect to know who the 5-star characters headlining the banners will be.

Current leaks point to Kazuha, Klee, and Yoimiya, so it will be interesting to see if that's confirmed or not in the upcoming Special Program.

4) New events

Travelers should expect a slew of new events to be featured in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream. The above Reddit post shows the leaked UI for these events, although it should be noted that the official Special Program will be far more detailed by comparison.

Summertime Odyssey is the main event for this update, so it will likely get a great deal of focus. There is even a possibility that some of the brand new character Domains will be showcased in some way.

5) Diluc and Fischl skins

One thing that leaks haven't shown for Travelers is what Diluc and Fischl's skins look like in the game (in full detail, not just some wireframes). The 2.4 Special Program showed off Ningguang and Keqing's skins, so something similar should happen in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream.

6) Kazuha Story Quest and Heizou Hangout Event

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 2.8:



1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)

2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)

3. Heizou hangout

4. Kazuha Chapter I

5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame) A quick overview of 2.8:1. Islands rerun, Dreamlike Visions event (Echoing Tales v2) w/ Fischl skin (4★)2. Diluc lore, Diluc skin (5★), Secret War event (dungeon battles at Dawn Winery)3. Heizou hangout4. Kazuha Chapter I5. Evermotion Mechanical (jigsaw puzzle minigame)

These two topics might not be covered too heavily in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream, but they're still expected to get a brief overview nonetheless. The 2.7 Special Program covered Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event very briefly, so something similar should happen here.

7) Corny jokes

The least exciting thing for many Travelers is the filler jokes that fill up time in a Special Program. If one is impatient and just wants to see new content, then they will likely be disappointed when the voice actors tell a joke here and there. However, some players also appreciate it for being a breath of fresh air from the serious back-to-back content reveals.

