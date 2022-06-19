Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou’s Ascension materials, release date, and banner details

Heizou will be a new playable character in Genshin Impact 2.8, so it's worth learning more about his release date, Ascension Materials, and other details. Current leaks point toward a July 13, 2022, release date. Not only that, but he will apparently be on both Kazuha and Klee's reruns.

This article will showcase the relevant leaks to this topic, as well as other important details such as his Ascension Materials and Talent Level-Up Materials. Do note that content revealed in leaks is subject to change. Otherwise, it's time to check out the relevant parts of this article.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Heizou details

#GenshinImpact Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively. Shikanoin Heizou ‧ Analytical HarmonyDetective of the Tenryou CommissionA young detective from the Tenryou Commission. Free-spirited and unruly, but cheerful and lively.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/rmHuQ6egKt

Genshin Impact players should know that practically everything has been leaked about him thus far. This article will specifically focus on the following:

Ascension Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials

Release date

Banner details

Everything involving leaks is always subject to change, but past precedence suggests that most of what has been leaked about Heizou will be more or less the same in the final version.

Heizou's Ascension Materials & Talent Level-Up Materials

This incredibly clean infographic highlights everything that Genshin Impact players need to farm before Heizou becomes playable. Here is a succinct guide on how to get these items:

Vayuda Turquoise materials: Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Stormterror, Crafting

Anemo Hypostasis, Maguu Kenki, Stormterror, Crafting Runic Fang: Ruin Serpent

Ruin Serpent Insignias: Treasure Hoarders, Crafting

Treasure Hoarders, Crafting Onikabuto: In the wild in Inazuma

In the wild in Inazuma Transience materials: Violet Court (Monday, Thursday, Sunday), Crafting

Violet Court (Monday, Thursday, Sunday), Crafting The Meaning of Aeons: Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto, Crafting

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto, Crafting Crown of Insight: Major events

All of these items are available to farm in the current version of the game. Travelers should need to keep in mind that they will have to complete a few quests:

Runic fangs require Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering

The Meaning of Aeons requires Imperatrix Umbrosa Chapter: Act II - Transient Dreams

Otherwise, this infographic will help players know how much they need to farm to max this character.

Release date and banner details

Current Genshin Impact leaks point to Heizou being playable on the first banner of Version 2.8. He is a 4-star character, so he will be one of three featured 4-star characters on both Klee and Kazuha's reruns. The remaining two featured 4-star characters are currently unknown.

On a related note, Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Freedom-Sworn will be the featured 5-star weapons that will appear on the Epitome Invocation running alongside those two character banners. Fortunately for Travelers, miHoYo has revealed details on when Version 2.8 will officially launch.

#GenshinImpact V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13. V2.7 Update NoticeDear Travelers,V2.7 update maintenance is expected to start at 05/31 6AM (UTC+8) and is expected to be done within 5 hours. The duration of V2.7 is expected to be 6 weeks, and V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13.genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/2hmVhPddG5

This old Genshin Impact tweet announces that Version 2.8 will launch on July 13, 2022. Considering first phase banners always begin on the same date as a new Version Update, that would make Heizou's release date July 13, 2022. That is assuming no unforeseen delays push that date back.

Keep in mind that if the leaks are true, then players can roll on either Kazuha or Klee's rerun to get him. Ergo, players can decide which 5-star character is more appealing to them and spend their Primogems from there.

