Genshin Impact leaker reveals Thundering Pulse and Yoimiya release date

A new Genshin Impact leak has recently surfaced online; this time, it reveals Thundering Pulse and Yoimiya will appear in Version 2.8. Many Travelers have been speculating that Yoimiya would appear soon, given that several characters around her initial release date have already had reruns.

Considering she never got hers in the recent updates, it's not surprising to see her being leaked to appear in the next update.

If the leaks are true, then she and her signature weapon will appear in the second half of Version 2.8. Fans already know that Version 2.8 is scheduled to launch on July 13, 2022.

Adding 21 days to that would give a potential release date of August 21, 2022. That would be her rerun's release date, assuming the leaks posted below are accurate and the prior banners aren't shortened or lengthened.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: Yoimiya and Thundering Pulse

According to Uncle Dictionary (a Google Spreadsheet that keeps track of how many credible leaks have happened), Uncle Y has a 100% accurate record. For those that don't remember, Uncle Y has leaked ten different leaks, ranging from Keqing's skin description to no new banners during Version 2.6's extension.

This leak merely states that Yoimiya will appear in Genshin Impact 2.8. No specific banner is mentioned, but there is another leak that will help Travelers figure that out. That leak can be seen in the Tweet posted below.

Lumie @lumie_lumie [2.8]

Klee and Kazuha first half w/ Lost Prayer + Freedom Sworn

This game has never had three 5-star character banners run simultaneously, so it's unlikely to change in Genshin Impact 2.8. However, if both this leak and the previous one were accurate, that means Yoimiya must appear in the second phase of Version 2.8.

There is another leak that seems to support these previous two leaks, which posted two separate weapon banners for Genshin Impact 2.8. The leak can be seen in the following tweet.

The first image shows Freedom Sworn and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds, which was confirmed by Lumie to be happening. The second one shows Thundering Pulse and Wolf's Gravestone. It's interesting because Thundering Pulse has only featured once beforehand (on the Epitome Invocation that ran alongside Yoimiya's character banner).

Whether the 4-star weapons are accurate or not remains unknown, but there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Yoimiya and Thundering Pulse are due to appear in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.8.

Just for reference, here is the last time the leaked characters and weapons had a banner:

Freedom Sworn: November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021

November 24, 2021 - December 14, 2021 Kazuha: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021

June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 Klee: June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021

June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021 Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds: June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021

June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021 Thundering Pulse: August 10, 2021 - August 31, 2021

August 10, 2021 - August 31, 2021 Wolf's Gravestone: February 23, 2021 - March 16, 2021

February 23, 2021 - March 16, 2021 Yoimiya: August 10, 2021 - August 31, 2021

It's been a long time since any of them have been featured, so many Travelers hope that these Genshin Impact leaks are legit.

