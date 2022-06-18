When is Genshin Impact 2.8 Summer Fantasia update coming out?

Genshin Impact 2.8 (also known as Summer Fantasia) is expected to launch on July 13, 2022. Past updates have all been available to play around 11.00 AM (UTC+8), with maintenance starting at 6.00 AM (UTC+8). Hence, Travelers can expect maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.8 to begin at 6.00 AM (UTC+8) on July 13, 2022, with the game being playable nearly five hours later.
Every version update has a different name associated with it. For example, Version 2.7 was known as Hidden Dreams in the Depths. Curious Travelers should know that the upcoming update is known as Summer Fantasia, and a good amount of the update has been leaked thus far.
Genshin Impact 2.8 release date
Before diving into the leaks, it's worth checking out what players officially know about Genshin Impact 2.8. Astute Travelers should remember that miHoYo's Version 2.7 Update Notice stated that:
"...V2.8 is expected to be updated on 07/13."
There haven't been any recent leaks or official updates suggesting that this release date has been altered since this tweet. Hence, gamers can expect to enjoy the new update on July 13, 2022.
Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.8
The above countdown should assist players in wondering when the Summer Fantasia update will come out. It's based on the previous tweet saying that Version 2.8 will come out on July 13, 2022, along with past precedent where updates are usually playable around 11.00 AM (UTC+8).
Maintenance will occur five hours prior to this countdown's end time, so Travelers should remember that the game will be unplayable for roughly five hours. That's it for official announcements, so it's worth looking at some leaks now.
Note: There are leaks posted down below. If you don't wish to be spoiled about the upcoming update, it's advised that you don't read the following section.
Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks
The first significant leak to discuss is related to the first character banner. Kazuha and Klee will have reruns, with Heizou being one of the featured 4-star characters on their banners.
The remaining two featured 4-star characters are currently unknown. There were some conflicting leaks stating that Klee would be in the first banner, with Kazuha in the second banner and vice versa. Hence, it's useful to see a more credible leak state that they will appear on the same banner.
Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds and Freedom Sworn are also expected to be on the Epitome Invocation that runs alongside the two reruns. The second phase banners haven't been confirmed yet, although some other leaks state that Yoimiya is due for a rerun.
Another important character will also appear in Genshin Impact 2.8, but it's not revealed who that character is yet. Players won't be physically meeting them, opening up a can of worms regarding the role of that mysterious character.
The above leak also highlights a new event coming in the upcoming update. It's supposedly a co-op-only event, so it won't be much fun for players who prefer to play solo. Still, it's a brand new event that uses some old features for three different themes.
Travelers interested in seeing the whole Summer Fantasia artwork can look at the above Reddit post to see it in all its glory. It's expected to be the splashart used for Genshin Impact 2.8 when it's officially revealed.