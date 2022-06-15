Who is Nahida, the rumored Sumeru character in Genshin Impact?

Nahida is a leaked character who hails from Sumeru. She is expected to become playable in Genshin Impact sometime in the near future.

Unfortunately for Travelers, no images of her exist, so there won't be any models or screenshots of her here. Similarly, there isn't any gameplay footage to show.

With that said, there are plenty of interesting leaks related to Nahida. A prime example would be the leak stating that she is the Dendro Archon who will play a significant role in Genshin Impact 2.8.

This article features a number of leaks surrounding Nahida, some of which may not be true (not every leak is guaranteed to be accurate).

Nahido expected to arrive in Genshin Impact 2.8, according to leaks

The first interesting leak to discuss is Nahida's role in the game. Previously, Travelers thought that a character named Kusanali was the Dendro Archon. If the above leak is true, it means Nahida is the real name of the Dendro Archon (not Kusanali).

The Dendro Archon is also known as Lesser Lord Kusanali, although Yae Miko claims that the term is used endearingly by the people of Sumeru.

Travelers haven't yet seen this character in the game, but there are other leaks stating that she may appear in Genshin Impact 2.8.

#ProjectCelestia [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change. [2.8 BETA] A Summer Sea SojournAs the main event of Version 2.8, it features Fischl, Oz, Kaedehara Kazuha, Xinyan, Yun Jin, Mona, Venti, Xiangling and Nahida (?) aside from "generic" NPCs.Fischl is the character reward for the event.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

There was an old leak stating that Nahida would appear in Genshin Impact 2.8's A Summer Sea Sojourn. This will be the main event of the update and is expected to take place in the Golden Apple Archipelago. The familiar names expected to show up in that event include:

Fischl

Kazuha

Mona

Venti

Xiangling

Xinyan

Yun Jin

The unfamiliar name would be Nahida, whom Travelers have never met before. Assuming that the leak is authentic, she will make her debut in some capacity in this update. The current 2.8 beta doesn't include any useful playable data, so she's not like Heizou in that she will be playable soon.

Travelers are also fortunate enough to learn a little more about her role in this event, as evident in the leak shown below.

There are several things to discuss with this leak:

The generic male NPC is used as a placeholder for Nahida.

The camera angle is apparently accurate to what will be shown in an in-game cutscene.

Mona, Xinyan and Kazuha will be present in this cutscene.

It would make sense for the camera to focus on Nahida in this cutscene. Unless the camera angle is meant to be a little fanservice-esque, it would be reasonable if she was a lot smaller than the usual male NPC model (so the player can see her head in both images).

This leak would also indicate that she would be making a physical appearance of some kind rather than just being mentioned here.

Another notable Genshin Impact leak suggests that she has a brand new model that's in between the teenage female model and the child model. That would be suitable based on the cutscene leak, but there are no further details specifying the exact details of her height.

